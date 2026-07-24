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From Driver son to 154 KMPH speedster: Tearful brother sacrifice story behind Ashok Sharma India debut

Fast bowler Ashok Sharma described making his international debut in the first T20I against Zimbabwe as a ‘dream come true’ and dedicated the milestone moment to his elder brother. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 08:10 AM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 08:10 AM IST
From Driver son to 154 KMPH speedster: Tearful brother sacrifice story behind Ashok Sharma India debut
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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