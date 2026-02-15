From Dubai salesman to Pakistan's X-Factor: How MS Dhoni revived Usman Tariq's cricket Dream

As the high-stakes T20 World Cup 2026 clash between India and Pakistan approaches, the spotlight has intensified on a 28-year-old with just four international caps: Usman Tariq. Viewed by captain Salman Ali Agha as the team's primary "X-factor" and "key weapon," Tariq’s unconventional slingshot action and exaggerated pause have made him the most discussed bowler of the tournament.

A Journey Sparked by Cinema

Tariq’s path to the green jersey was far from traditional. While working as a salesman in Dubai, he had nearly abandoned his dreams of professional cricket. His perspective shifted entirely after watching the 2016 biopic of former Indian captain MS Dhoni.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"I had left behind thinking of making a name in cricket, but one day I watched this film, and it convinced me that I can also do the same," Tariq told AFP. This cinematic inspiration led him back to the pitch, eventually catching the eye of Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman, who introduced him to former player and coach Wajahatullah Wasti. Wasti recalled the first time he saw the unique talent: "Zaman brought this young and determined boy to me. I watched him bowl with amazement as he looked very unique, and I advised him to bowl a little quicker. Today, he has made a name for himself."

The "Prank" Selection and Marital Luck

Tariq’s rise was solidified by a dominant performance in the Caribbean Premier League, where he took twenty wickets. The news of his national selection arrived at a chaotic moment: during his own wedding festivities last year.

"My coach informed me about my selection in the Pakistan team while I was busy with my wedding last year, and initially I thought it was a prank," Tariq shared. Reflecting on the timing, he added with a smile, "But it was true, so I think my wife brought luck for me."

Defending the "Mystery" Action

Despite his success, including 11 wickets in his first four T20Is and a hat-trick against Zimbabwe, Tariq’s action has faced heavy scrutiny. Figures like Tom Banton and Cameron Green have raised questions, with Green even making "chucking" gestures during a match in Lahore. However, Tariq remains unbothered, supported by the fact that the ICC laboratory has cleared him twice.

"I have two corners of my bowling arm elbow, which is rare," Tariq explained regarding his unique physiology. "I have been cleared twice, so I am confident that it's legal. I have struggled this far and am not worried about such baseless questions."

Indian veteran Ravichandran Ashwin has also supported the legality of the action, noting that as long as the pause is part of his natural, established rhythm, it complies with the rulebook.

The World Cup Stage

In his World Cup debut earlier this week, Tariq proved his worth by dismantling the USA batting order with three wickets. As Pakistan prepares for the formidable Indian lineup, the 28-year-old represents a psychological hurdle that many batters have yet to solve. For a man who started as a salesman in Dubai, the opportunity to face India on the world stage is the ultimate fulfillment of a dream once thought lost.