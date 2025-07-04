From Fazilka To Edgbaston: Shubman Gill’s 90-Year-Old Grandfather Gives Thumbs-Up To Iconic Test Knock

When Shubman Gill raised his bat to the skies after completing a historic double century in the second Test against England at Edgbaston, the celebration wasn’t confined to Birmingham. Back in Punjab’s Chak Jaimal Singh Wala village, a 90-year-old man smiled gently and gave a thumbs-up to the television. That man was Didar Singh—Shubman’s grandfather—and his quiet gesture spoke volumes.

A Moment That Made Time Stand Still in Punjab

As the Indian captain reached the milestone with a crisp boundary off England pacer Josh Tongue on the first ball of the 122nd over, the nation erupted. But perhaps the most heartwarming reaction came from Didar Singh, who said the innings had “infused new strength” in him, making him feel younger than ever. For a man who saw Shubman first pick up a bat before he turned five, this wasn't just a proud moment—it was personal.

“He used to play in the courtyard and would often sit on my lap with his bat,” recalled Didar Singh talking to TOI. “Today, watching him conquer England reminds me of those early days.” As the family gathered around the television, messages of congratulations poured in from every corner of Punjab, with locals celebrating Gill as a son of the soil.

Historic Feat in Hostile Territory

Gill’s 269 wasn’t just a number—it was a record-breaking statement. It’s now the highest score by an Indian captain in a Test match in England, surpassing Mohammad Azharuddin’s 179 in Manchester (1990). It also overtakes Virat Kohli’s 200 against West Indies as the highest score by an Indian captain in an overseas Test.

The 25-year-old also became the first Indian captain to score over 400 runs in an overseas Test series, the third-highest scorer for India in away Tests, and the fourth Indian to score centuries in the first two Tests as captain, joining legends like Vijay Hazare and Sunil Gavaskar.

Gill’s Journey: From Fazilka Fields to Edgbaston Excellence

Born on September 8, 1999, Shubman’s journey began in Fazilka’s Chak Jaimal Singh Wala village. His father, Lakhwinder Singh, recognizing his son's prodigious talent, moved to Jalalabad and later Chandigarh to ensure he received the best cricket training. Didar Singh fondly remembered those sacrifices: “My son did everything to nurture Shubman’s dreams.”

That dream came full circle at Edgbaston, where Gill’s fluent strokeplay—marked by 30 boundaries and three sixes—stunned the English bowlers and captivated fans worldwide. The Gujarat Titans skipper, who already holds the record for being the youngest Indian to score a double hundred in ODIs (208 vs New Zealand in 2023), has now become a modern-day cricketing marvel.

Leading From the Front: A Captain's Composure

Gill’s composure under pressure stood out. After walking in at 95/2, he built crucial partnerships with Jaiswal, Pant, and Jadeja, stabilizing India’s innings and propelling them to a commanding 587. His knock was not only technically sound but mentally solid—a true sign of leadership.

In the previous Test at Headingley, Gill had already impressed with a captaincy debut hundred (147), and with this double century, he’s now the second Indian to score centuries in the first two Tests of a series in England—a feat last achieved by Azharuddin in 1990.

Family, Faith & Firepower: A Rare Blend

Shubman Gill’s story isn’t just about runs and records; it’s about roots and relationships. His bond with his grandfather Didar Singh is a poignant reminder of the emotional anchors that fuel sporting greatness. “He used to call me after every milestone,” said Didar Singh. “It’s still the same. He gives me strength.”

With comparisons now being drawn with cricketing greats like Kohli, Tendulkar, and Gavaskar, Shubman Gill has truly arrived—not just as a player, but as a leader and legacy-maker.

As India eyes a series victory on English soil after 18 years, the roar from Edgbaston echoes all the way to Fazilka, where a grandfather’s silent thumbs-up says it all.