From First-Ball Six to Roast: Abhishek Sharma Schools Pakistan and Leaves Sehwag Smiling

In a scintillating display of power-hitting, India’s young opener Abhishek Sharma sent a clear message to Pakistan during the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash on Sunday. Chasing a modest target of 172, Sharma blazed his way to a whirlwind 74 off just 39 balls, smashing five towering sixes and six crisp fours to steer India to a comfortable victory with seven balls to spare.



Watch the #DPWorldAsiaCup2025, Sept 9-28, 7 PM onwards, LIVE on the Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/SqHa1k4mAA

— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 22, 2025

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Facing top-tier pacers like Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sharma showed no signs of nerves, instead treating the fast bowlers as mere speed bumps in his pursuit of dominance. His fearless approach reminded fans of the legendary Virender Sehwag, with whom he later shared candid thoughts post-match.

First-Ball Six Sets the Tone

The match began with a bang, quite literally, as Sharma sent Shaheen Shah Afridi’s first delivery sailing over the ropes for a six. The audacious start signaled India’s intent and set the tone for a chase that would be remembered for its sheer dominance. Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed were also put under relentless pressure, as Sharma ensured that Pakistan’s bowling lineup never settled.

Bold Comments on Pakistan’s Bowling

In a post-match interaction with Virender Sehwag on Sony Sports, Sharma did not mince words. Comparing the current Pakistani pace attack to the bowlers Sehwag once faced, he remarked,

"Jo Viru paaji ne bowlers ko maare hue hai, vo bowlers mujhe nahi laggta ab vo hai koi" – essentially stating that today’s Pakistani bowlers lack the calibre of past stars.

This candid assessment was both a roast of Pakistan’s pacers and a nod to Sehwag’s swashbuckling legacy. Sharma’s commentary underlined a growing narrative: the dominance of Team India over Pakistan in recent encounters.

Sehwag’s Wisdom for the Young Opener

Sehwag, while flattered by the praise, offered crucial advice to Sharma. Drawing from his own experience and the wisdom of Sunil Gavaskar, Sehwag emphasized the importance of converting strong starts into centuries,

"Whenever you reach 70, don't miss out on 100… If you convert those, maybe your career will have more hundreds because these opportunities don't come again and again."

For Sharma, who is currently topping the Asia Cup batting charts with 173 runs in four matches at an average of 43.25 and a staggering strike rate of 208.43, this guidance is timely. It highlights that while aggressive batting is vital, converting it into substantial innings is key to cementing a legacy.

Dominance Reflects India’s Edge Over Pakistan

Sharma’s innings was emblematic of India’s superiority over Pakistan in the tournament. From first-ball aggression to calculated power-hitting, he combined flair with precision, leaving Pakistani pacers struggling to contain him. The innings also showcased Sharma’s mental toughness, a trait crucial in high-pressure Super 4 matches.

With India consistently asserting dominance in their head-to-head encounters, Sharma’s comments and performance add fuel to debates around Pakistan’s current standing as India’s rival. His ability to read bowlers, pace his innings, and deliver under pressure reflects a maturity beyond his years.