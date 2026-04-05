From flaws to finesse: Sameer Rizvi shares journey behind match-winning knock for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026

Delhi Capitals batter Sameer Rizvi, named Player of the Match for his swashbuckling 90, taking the side to a six-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in the indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, said his consistent effort to overcome weaknesses had begun to show results, adding that all of his hard work has started to pay off now.

In the chase of 163, DC were at 73/3 at the halfway mark, before Rizvi got the game in his team’s favour by hitting seven fours and as many sixes in his 51-ball 90 at a strike-rate of 176.47. He stitched stands of 66 and 78 with Pathum Nissanka (44) and David Miller (21 not out) as DC completed the chase with 11 balls to spare.

“Yes, I have worked very hard on myself because, since last year, there have been many changes. I worked on all my weaknesses, and I used to have some problems against fast bowlers, so I worked a lot on that throughout the year. The hard work is paying off now, I am batting well,” Rizvi said at the conclusion of the game.

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Rizvi’s seven sixes are the joint-most hit by a DC batter against MI in IPL history, and the third-highest score by a batter from his side against the five-time champions. As an Impact Player, only Jos Buttler and Sai Sudharsan have ever scored more in a single IPL innings than Rizvi.

“I always try to play according to the situation. If the situation is changing, then I play accordingly in both innings. At the start, our situation required some time, so I took my time. Then, according to the situation, once I got settled at the wicket, I played my shots and tried to watch the ball till the very end,” he added.

Rizvi added that performing in the IPL boosts confidence and opens doors to bigger opportunities. “Yes, this is a very important time for any player because if you score runs and bat well here, you gain confidence. You also get opportunities to move ahead, to play more, and to get chances on bigger platforms. So, it is a very good thing.”

Axar Patel, meanwhile, lauded Rizvi for getting the game yet again in DC’s favour. “Obviously, when planning happens - when you practice together and play cricket together - Ashu (Ashutosh Sharma) is also batting really well.

“But it’s about which player you need on a particular day. If that player delivers for you at that time, then it’s great. For me, it’s actually a good problem to have, that I have to choose. I think it shows how strong our bench strength is.”

He also stressed the importance of flexibility in the competition. “Obviously, in T20 cricket, flexibility is very important - how you approach the game. If you feel you have players who can play freely and adapt anywhere, and when the pitch behaves differently, you can use those players accordingly. So it’s about being open-minded.”

Reflecting on lessons from last season, where DC had one win out of five matches in New Delhi, Axar said, “Basically, I feel taking it one game at a time is very important. When you’re winning continuously, maintaining that momentum is crucial. Because whenever there’s a break, and the momentum stops, making a comeback in a tournament like the IPL, which is a long tournament, becomes difficult. So you focus on one game, do well, and then move on without thinking too much about the past.”