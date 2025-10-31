From Gambhir’s 2011 Grit to Jemimah’s 2025 Glory: India Stun Australia With Highest Women’s World Cup Knockout Chase

Navi Mumbai witnessed the birth of a new World Cup folklore moment as Jemimah Rodrigues scripted an unforgettable, unbeaten 127* to power India into the ICC Women’s World Cup final. A performance soaked in grit, emotion, and destiny, it mirrored Gautam Gambhir’s legendary 97 in the 2011 Men’s World Cup Final — right down to the stained jersey and the sacred No. 5.

This was more than a semi-final; it was a generational echo. A passing of the torch from one Indian No. 5 to another, both clutching chase epics on the world stage, both immortalizing themselves under pressure, both redefining India’s legacy in World Cup knockouts.

Iconic Knock Brings Back 2011 Memories

In 2011, Gambhir’s defiance anchored India's World Cup victory. Fourteen years later, under the lights in Navi Mumbai, Rodrigues replicated that spirit — walking in at No. 3, absorbing early pressure, and building her knock with patience, intelligence, and unbreakable composure.

Jemimah Rodrigues — 127 (134 balls, 14 fours)*

Harmanpreet Kaur — 89 (88 balls, 10 fours, 2 sixes)

Together, they put on a record-breaking 167-run stand, the highest partnership by India in a Women's World Cup knockout. It wasn’t just a chase — it was a statement. India hunted down 339, the highest successful run chase in Women’s ODI history and the first-ever 300+ chase in an ICC World Cup knockout across men’s or women’s cricket.

Australia’s Fortress Falls — Streak Ends at 15

Australia, the juggernaut of women's cricket, entered with a 15-match World Cup winning streak. They batted first and nearly lived up to the tag.

Phoebe Litchfield — 119 (93 balls)

Ellyse Perry — 77 (88 balls)

Ashleigh Gardner — 63 (45 balls)

Despite their firepower, India refused to blink. Deepti Sharma and Shree Charani chipped in with crucial wickets, supported by Radha Yadav, Kranti Goud, and Amanjot Kaur. Australia ended at 338 in 49.5 overs — a total that once looked untouchable in knockouts.

This Indian side didn’t just chase history. They chased down the most dominant team in the women’s game — and made it look earned, not accidental.

Turning Point: Calm in Chaos

India were 59/2 in the 10th over, having lost Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana cheaply. The energy in the stands wavered — only for Jemimah and Harmanpreet to rebuild brick by brick. Classic batting, modern striking, and fearless intent defined their approach.

When the pressure peaked late, Richa Ghosh (26 off 16) and Amanjot Kaur (15 off 8)* delivered clutch cameos. This was a team victory — but one anchored by a batter in a trance-like zone.

Rodrigues left the field teary, jersey smudged, arms raised to the sky — a symbolic bridge between 2011 and 2025.

A Legacy-Building Night for Indian Women's Cricket

This match will live where legends rest — alongside Harmanpreet’s 171* vs Australia in 2017 and Jhulan Goswami’s 2005 heroics. But on this night, India’s future wore No. 5.

And she did it like Gambhir — no theatrics, no sprint, just steel in her eyes and tears in her smile.

Rodrigues didn't just win a semi-final.

She won hearts. She won respect.

She won the right to be called India’s next big-match clutch icon.