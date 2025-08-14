From Gill To Hardik Pandya – Full List Of Indian Cricket Stars In ICC’s Top 10 Across Formats

Indian cricket is not just about winning matches anymore—it’s about setting the gold standard on the world stage. The latest ICC Player Rankings reveal an unprecedented show of dominance, with a wave of Indian stars occupying top spots across Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. From elegant strokemakers to lethal bowlers and match-winning all-rounders, the Men in Blue are dictating terms across all formats.

Test Cricket: Jaiswal, Pant, Bumrah & Jadeja Lead the Charge

In the longest format, Yashasvi Jaiswal continues to shine with fearless strokeplay, earning the No. 5 spot in the ICC Test batting rankings. At No. 8, Rishabh Pant marks a strong return with dynamic wicketkeeping and aggressive batting that disrupts opposition plans. With the ball, Jasprit Bumrah reigns supreme at No. 1, a testament to his unmatched mastery of swing, seam, and pace. And in the all-rounder category, Ravindra Jadeja holds the No. 1 rank, underlining his value as a three-dimensional cricketer—capable of turning games with bat, ball, and fielding brilliance.

ODI Rankings: Batting Powerhouse and Spin Supremacy

India’s ODI batting unit is currently a fortress. Shubman Gill stands tall as the No. 1 ODI batter, showcasing consistency and class. Just behind him at No. 2 is captain Rohit Sharma, whose effortless strokeplay continues to dominate world cricket. The evergreen Virat Kohli sits at No. 4, while Shreyas Iyer holds the No. 8 spot with his ability to accelerate in crunch moments.

On the bowling front, Kuldeep Yadav has climbed to No. 2, weaving magic with his wrist spin. Ravindra Jadeja again features prominently at No. 9 in bowling and No. 10 in the all-rounder list, proving his unmatched versatility.

T20I Rankings: Youthful Energy Meets Proven Match-Winners

India’s T20I dominance blends raw talent with experience. Rising sensation Abhishek Sharma is now the No. 1 T20I batter with 829 rating points, closely followed by Tilak Varma at No. 2. The ever-reliable Suryakumar Yadav maintains his place at No. 6, keeping India’s middle-order lethal.

In bowling, mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy sits at No. 4, Ravi Bishnoi at No. 7, and left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh at No. 9—offering variety and bite in equal measure. At the top of the all-rounder charts, Hardik Pandya continues to be India’s go-to game-changer with his explosive hitting and handy seam bowling.

Why This Matters: India’s Unmatched Depth Across Formats

Such widespread presence in the ICC top 10 across formats is rare. It signals not just individual brilliance but also the strength of India’s cricketing pipeline. With legends like Kohli and Rohit still going strong, and youngsters like Jaiswal, Gill, Abhishek Sharma, and Tilak Varma already breaking records, the baton is being passed seamlessly.

This balance of youth and experience ensures India remains competitive in all conditions—whether it’s a swinging ball in England, a turning track in Chennai, or a flat batting paradise in Australia.

Global Rivals Take Note

Other cricketing nations will be wary of facing an Indian team that can field multiple match-winners in every department. From Bumrah’s yorkers to Gill’s silken drives, from Jadeja’s bullet throws to Hardik’s big hits, India has a player for every situation.

The latest rankings are more than just numbers—they are a statement: India is not here to participate; they’re here to dominate.