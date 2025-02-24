From Green To Blue: Pakistan Fan’s Mid-Match Jersey Change Goes Viral During IND vs PAK Game In Champions Trophy 2025 - Watch

In the high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai, the cricketing action wasn’t the only spectacle that grabbed headlines. Amidst India’s dominant performance, a Pakistan fan in the stands delivered a moment of pure entertainment—one that summed up the game’s shifting momentum. As Pakistan faltered under the pressure of India’s clinical display, the fan, initially clad in Pakistan’s green jersey, was caught on camera making an amusing switch—donning an Indian jersey mid-match. The moment, which perfectly encapsulated the emotions of the game, was met with roaring laughter and cheers from the crowd, instantly going viral across social media.

India’s Commanding Performance Crushes Pakistan’s Hopes

India’s six-wicket win over Pakistan was a testament to their dominance in the tournament. With this emphatic victory, India virtually sealed their place in the semi-finals, while Pakistan’s campaign now hangs by a thread.

Batting first, Pakistan struggled to build momentum against India’s disciplined bowling attack. Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav led the charge, dismantling the Pakistani batting lineup with a brilliant three-wicket haul. Hardik Pandya provided strong support, chipping in with two wickets. Their combined efforts restricted Pakistan to a modest total of 241.

Chasing 242, India’s batters made light work of the target. Shubman Gill set the tone early before Virat Kohli took charge with a masterful century—his knock anchoring India’s chase with his trademark elegance and composure. Shreyas Iyer also played a crucial role, ensuring Pakistan never found a way back into the contest.

Fan’s Jersey Swap Becomes the Talk of the Town

While Kohli’s century and Kuldeep’s magic with the ball were the key highlights on the field, the off-field spectacle involving the fan’s jersey swap became the most viral moment of the night. The video of the fan discreetly slipping on an Indian jersey over his Pakistan kit surfaced on social media within minutes. Memes, reactions, and humorous takes flooded platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Many fans saw it as a symbolic representation of Pakistan’s struggle in the match, while others simply enjoyed the lighthearted moment amid the fierce rivalry.

Pakistan’s Semi-Final Hopes Hanging by a Thread

The loss to India has left Pakistan’s chances of reaching the semi-finals in dire straits. Their fate now depends on multiple results going in their favor. If New Zealand manages to beat Bangladesh, Pakistan will be knocked out. However, if Bangladesh and India manage to defeat the Kiwis, and Pakistan beats Bangladesh convincingly, they still have a slim chance of progressing.

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan, however, had a blunt take on the qualification scenario. “As a captain, I don’t want to rely on others. If we deserve to qualify, we should do it ourselves. If not, then we accept it. We played well in parts, but India was the better team today,” Rizwan admitted in the post-match presentation.