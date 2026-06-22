/From Haaland to Zidane: Father-son duos at FIFA World Cup 2026

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is not only delivering high-intensity football and dramatic results, but also a unique storyline off the pitch, the continuation of famous footballing legacies. Several players in the tournament are following in the footsteps of their fathers, who once featured on the same global stage decades earlier.
From World Cup winning legends like Zinedine Zidane to modern stars like Erling Haaland and Marcus Thuram, the tournament has become a rare showcase of football families spanning generations.
One of the most iconic names in football history returns through Luca Zidane, son of French legend Zinedine Zidane. The former France midfielder famously played in the 1998, 2002, and 2006 FIFA World Cups, winning the title in 1998 on home soil. Luca Zidane now carries the famous surname into the 2026 edition, keeping the Zidane legacy alive on football’s biggest stage.
Norway’s Erling Haaland continues one of football’s most talked-about family stories. His father, Alf-Inge Haaland, represented Norway in the 1994 FIFA World Cup. Erling has gone on to become one of the world’s most feared strikers, making the Haaland name a symbol of power and consistency across generations.
Argentina’s Giuliano Simeone follows his father Diego Simeone, who played in the 1994, 1998, and 2002 World Cups and is now known as one of football’s most successful managers. The United States also sees continuity through Giovanni Reyna, son of Claudio Reyna, who featured in multiple World Cups between 1994 and 2006. Another famous name is Justin Kluivert, son of Dutch legend Patrick Kluivert, who was part of the Netherlands’ attacking force in the 1998 World Cup.
The 2026 edition features several other notable generational links:
- Pablo Paz (1998) and Nico Paz (2026)
- Joseph Elanga (1998) and Anthony Elanga (2026)
- Lee Eulyong (2002, 2006) and Lee Taeseok (2026)
- Gregg Berhalter (2002, 2006) and Sebastian Berhalter (2026)
- Sergio Conceicao (2002) and Francisco Conceicao (2026)
- Erik Thorstvedt (1994) and Kristian Thorstvedt (2026)
- Bryan Gunn (1990) and Angus Gunn (2026)
- Goran Sorloth (1994) and Alexander Sorloth (2026)
- Lilian Thuram (1998, 2002, 2006) and Marcus Thuram (2022, 2026)
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