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From Haaland to Zidane: Father-son duos at FIFA World Cup 2026

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is showcasing a unique generational story, with several players continuing family legacies established by their fathers at previous World Cups. From the Haalands and Zidanes to the Simeones and Thurams, football's famous dynasties remain firmly in the spotlight.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 01:37 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 01:37 PM IST
From Haaland to Zidane: Father-son duos at FIFA World Cup 2026
Image Credit: X/ Screengrab

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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