Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are one of the most dominating teams of IPL. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have won 5 IPL Trophies each, while Royal Challengers Bangalore have several unbreakable records of the IPL.

Representing these 3 teams is a dream for some players in the IPL, while some have already represented these 3 teams. Let’s look at those players who have represented these 3 iconic teams in IPL history.



Parthiv Patel: One of the experienced wicket-keeper batsmen of IPL started his IPL career with CSK from 2008 to 2010, where he won the title in 2010. He later moved to RCB in 2014 before joining MI between 2015 and 2017, playing a crucial role in their title wins. Patel returned to RCB for the 2018-2020 seasons before retiring from professional cricket.

Karn Sharma: A leg-spinner with a knack for winning trophies, Karn Sharma had a brief stint with RCB in 2009. He later joined MI in 2017, where he won the IPL title. In 2018, he moved to CSK and won another championship, making him one of the few players to win consecutive titles with different teams. Sharma rejoined RCB in 2022 and is currently back with MI.

Robin Uthappa: Robin Uthappa, a stylish batsman, played for MI in 2008, moved to RCB in 2009 and 2010, and later found himself in the CSK squad in 2021 and 2022. His contributions to CSK's 2021 title-winning campaign were vital, as he played crucial innings in the playoffs.



Tim Southee: The New Zealand pacer has had an interesting IPL journey. He was part of CSK in 2011, later joined MI for the 2016 and 2017 seasons, and then played for RCB in 2018 and 2019. His ability to bowl at the death made him a valuable asset for all three teams.

Chris Jordan: The English fast bowler played for RCB in 2016, later joined CSK in 2022, and was acquired by MI in 2023 as a replacement player. His T20 expertise, especially in death overs, has made him a sought-after bowler in the league.

These players have demonstrated their adaptability and skills across different franchises, making significant contributions wherever they played.