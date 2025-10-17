Advertisement
HARMANPREET KAUR

From Mumbai Indians To World Cup Rivals: Charlotte Edwards Praises Harmanpreet Kaur's Big-Game Temperament

|Last Updated: Oct 17, 2025, 05:00 PM IST|Source: IANS
From Mumbai Indians To World Cup Rivals: Charlotte Edwards Praises Harmanpreet Kaur's Big-Game TemperamentCredits - Twitter

 England head coach Charlotte Edwards has heaped praise on India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur ahead of a crucial meeting between the two teams in the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup, as she called her ‘an incredible player’ who ‘really steps up in big games’. 

Harmanpreet and Charlotte had been in a captain-coach dynamic while making the Mumbai Indians win two Women’s Premier League (WPL) titles, before the latter quit the role to become England’s head coach.

Now with Charlotte in a position to plot plans of dismissing Harmanpreet, it adds a layer of intrigue into the clash to be held at Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday, which is important for India to win and keep themselves in the race for the semi-finals.

“I’ve absolutely loved my time at the Mumbai Indians, especially in working very closely with Harmanpreet Kaur. She’s fantastic to work with, very calm, which I think is really important in franchise cricket. She’s an incredible player, and in big matches, she really steps up. Now, of course, I’ll be on the other side and have to plan against her.”

“I still wish her and her team well, though. This World Cup is going to be a fantastic event for everyone, and probably the best World Cup we’ll see, because the competition is really high.”

“Harman has been a wonderful player to work alongside and watch her progress. She played some important roles for them this summer against us in England. She’s a fine talent, who has really flourished with Mumbai Indians and in the WPL,” said Charlotte on JioStar.

England’s left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone spoke about her bond with Deepti Sharma, strengthened while playing for UP Warriorz in WPL, and her long-standing on-field battle with Smriti.

“Deepti is a great player. We’ve grown up together on the circuit, played against each other a lot, and now also played together at UP Warriorz. I’ve seen her grow as a player, as an all-rounder, and as a leader. Hopefully, she doesn’t take many wickets against us, but I expect her to have a great tournament.”

“Smriti and I have grown up playing against each other too. She knows my game and I know hers. Whoever comes out on top will be really happy, and there will definitely be big celebrations if I manage to get her wicket this time,” she said.

