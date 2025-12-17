From No.1 To Outside Top 10? Suryakumar Yadav’s T20I Rankings In Danger After Form Dip

India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav is facing one of the toughest phases of his international career, with his prolonged dip in form now threatening his place in the ICC T20I batting top 10 for the first time in nearly four years. Once regarded as the most destructive batter in the shortest format, Suryakumar’s recent struggles have significantly impacted his rankings. The latest ICC update shows him hovering dangerously close to the edge of the top 10, a stark contrast to his dominant run between 2021 and 2023.

From Peak Dominance to Sudden Decline

Suryakumar reached the pinnacle of T20I batting in 2023, when he achieved a career-best rating of 912, cementing his status as one of the finest T20 batters in the world. However, sustaining those heights has proved difficult. In 2025, his numbers have dipped sharply. Across 18 T20I innings, Suryakumar has managed only 213 runs, averaging 14.2 with a strike rate of 125.29, figures that are well below his established standards. A string of low scores has eroded the rating points that once kept him comfortably among the elite.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

IPL Consistency vs International Struggles

What makes the slump more puzzling is the contrast with his franchise performances. During IPL 2025, Suryakumar registered 25 or more runs in 16 consecutive innings, a world record across all T20 cricket. That level of consistency, however, has not translated into the international arena this year.

In T20 internationals, he has struggled to impose himself, often falling early while attempting to accelerate, a hallmark of his aggressive style.

Captaincy Record Still Respectable

Despite his batting woes, Suryakumar’s overall record as India’s T20I captain remains respectable. He has scored 743 runs in 34 innings at a healthy strike rate of 152.25, including one century and four half-centuries. However, a closer look reveals that nearly 300 of those runs came in just seven matches in 2023, underlining how heavily his recent output has dipped.

With the T20 World Cup less than two months away, concerns around Suryakumar’s form are growing louder. India’s middle order has long relied on his ability to change games within a few overs, and a return to form could significantly boost the team’s prospects.

The Indian team management continues to back their captain, confident that his experience and class will eventually prevail. However, time is running out, and upcoming matches could be decisive not only for India’s World Cup preparation but also for Suryakumar’s standing among the world’s top T20 batters.

For now, the numbers paint a worrying picture, but if history is any guide, Suryakumar Yadav remains capable of turning things around when it matters most.