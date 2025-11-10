From One Meal A Day To World Champion: Kranti Gaud’s World Cup Triumph Restores Her Father’s Lost Honour

In one of the most heartwarming stories to emerge from India’s ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 triumph, fast bowler Kranti Gaud not only lifted the trophy for her nation but also restored her father’s long-lost dignity. Her father, Munna Singh Gaud, was dismissed from the Madhya Pradesh police force in 2012 under contentious circumstances - a moment that plunged their family into years of hardship.

Over a decade later, Kranti’s remarkable performance on the world stage has rewritten that painful chapter. During a felicitation ceremony in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav announced the reinstatement of Munna Singh Gaud, calling it “a rightful restoration of dignity” for a family that epitomized resilience.

“Kranti has made the entire country proud. It is only right that her father’s honour is restored,” CM Yadav said during the event, held at the CM’s residence.

From One Meal a Day to World Cup Champion

Kranti’s journey to cricketing stardom is steeped in grit and sacrifice. Growing up in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, the Gaud family faced severe financial challenges after Munna Singh’s dismissal. “There were days when we could afford only one meal a day,” Kranti recalled during her emotional speech at the event.

Yet, through adversity came determination. Guided by her passion for fast bowling, Kranti rose through the domestic circuit and was drafted into the national team just months before the World Cup. Her story resonated with millions — a symbol of how perseverance can transcend personal struggle.

Kranti Gaud: The Backbone of India’s Bowling Attack

On the field, Kranti Gaud was nothing short of sensational. Her pace, control, and fearless intent made her one of India’s breakout stars in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025.

Across eight matches, the right-arm pacer picked up nine wickets, with her standout performance coming in the high-voltage clash against Pakistan, where she rattled the opposition with a fiery spell of 3/20. She also delivered under pressure against New Zealand, taking two crucial wickets in a must-win encounter.

But her defining moment came in the semifinal against Australia — when she dismissed star batter Alyssa Healy early in the innings. That wicket set the tone for India’s dominance and eventually paved the way to the nation’s historic title win.

Madhya Pradesh Celebrates Its Pride

Upon her return home, Kranti Gaud was given a hero’s welcome. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, alongside Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Vishwas Sarang, felicitated Kranti, her parents, and her coach in a grand ceremony.

The CM also announced a ₹1 crore cash reward and the construction of a world-class stadium in Chhatarpur, dedicated to nurturing future sporting talent from the region. Furthermore, on November 15 — Tribal Pride Day, which coincides with the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Birsa Munda, the state will host another grand event in Jabalpur to honour Kranti’s achievements.