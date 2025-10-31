From Pune to World Cup Glory Stands: Young Fans Spread Joy, Dance and Patriotism at India vs Australia Women’s Semifinal
Nearly 300 underprivileged children from Pune experienced a dream day at the Women’s World Cup 2025 semifinal in Navi Mumbai, cheering India against Australia in a heartwarming display of passion, hope, and the unifying power of cricket.
- Nearly 300 underprivileged children from Pune enjoyed a dream outing at the Women’s World Cup 2025 semifinal, cheering India with dhol, lezim and tricolour flags at DY Patil Stadium.
- The special initiative led by 68-year-old social worker Shashank Wagh included travel, meals, sightseeing of Mumbai landmarks, and match tickets for the children.
- The young fans created a festive atmosphere, chanting “Jeetega India” and adding colour and emotion to one of the biggest matches of the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025.
In a heart-warming moment that transcended cricket, nearly 300 underprivileged children from Pune lit up the stands at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai during the India vs Australia Women’s ODI World Cup semifinal. Their infectious energy, vibrant enthusiasm, and patriotic chants added a special layer to one of the biggest fixtures of the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025.
The initiative, led by 68-year-old social worker and cricket lover Shashank Wagh, wasn't just a stadium visit — it was a memory carved in joy, hope, and national pride. For these children between the ages of 8 and 15, many of whom face daily challenges far away from the limelight, this was not just a cricket match — it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
A Journey Filled With Joy and Discovery
Before stepping into the roaring arena, the children embarked on a Mumbai city tour, taking in iconic landmarks like the Atal Setu, Gateway of India, Marine Drive, and Girgaum Chowpatty. For many, it was their first-ever trip outside Pune, adding another layer of excitement to an already special day.
By the time they reached Nerul, dressed in India jerseys and waving tricolour flags, their excitement was palpable. Armed with dhols, lezims, flags, and caps, the young fans turned Block E of the stadium into a festival zone, dancing to the tune of “Jeetega India” and cheering passionately for the Women in Blue.
Children From Diverse Backgrounds United by Cricket
The group included students from three organisations:
Manavya, supporting HIV-affected children (45 students)
Ishwarpuram Sanstha, home to children from Northeast India (45 students)
Sumati Balwan School in Nimbalkar-Gujarwadi, rural Pune (150 students)
These kids, each with unique stories and struggles, were united by one powerful emotion — pride in cheering India at the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 semifinal.
A Visionary’s Gift
Speaking to the media, Wagh shared his emotional motivation behind the effort:
“Seeing the joy on their faces is my reward. I always try to do something for underprivileged children. We arranged everything — travel, meals, snacks, and sightseeing. I will continue this noble work as long as God permits.”
Wagh, known for initiatives like children’s film festivals, free circus shows, and support for polio corrective surgeries, once again proved that sports has the power to uplift, unite, and inspire.
More Than a Match — A Life-Long Memory
Inside the stadium, as India locked horns with Australia in a high-stakes World Cup knockout clash, these young fans chanted, danced, laughed, and lived every moment. Even amid the high-octane action on the field, it was their joy that captured hearts around the stadium.
For these children, the day wasn’t about results or scoreboards — it was about belonging, celebration, and being part of a national moment.
This initiative also highlighted how sporting events like the Women’s World Cup 2025 serve as platforms for inclusion, community bonding, and youth inspiration. As the crowd swelled to record numbers for a women’s cricket match, these voices stood out — innocent, united, and full of hope.
A Win Beyond Cricket
Whether India advanced or not on the scoreboard, the day recorded a victory for humanity, compassion, and the spirit of cricket. The smiles in those stands told a story far beyond numbers — of dreams encouraged, spirits lifted, and childhood celebrated.
With efforts like these, Indian cricket’s impact goes far beyond boundaries and scorecards. It reaches hearts, builds memories, and creates fans for life.
