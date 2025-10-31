From Pune to World Cup Glory Stands: Young Fans Spread Joy, Dance and Patriotism at India vs Australia Women’s Semifinal

In a heart-warming moment that transcended cricket, nearly 300 underprivileged children from Pune lit up the stands at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai during the India vs Australia Women’s ODI World Cup semifinal. Their infectious energy, vibrant enthusiasm, and patriotic chants added a special layer to one of the biggest fixtures of the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025.

The initiative, led by 68-year-old social worker and cricket lover Shashank Wagh, wasn't just a stadium visit — it was a memory carved in joy, hope, and national pride. For these children between the ages of 8 and 15, many of whom face daily challenges far away from the limelight, this was not just a cricket match — it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

A Journey Filled With Joy and Discovery

Before stepping into the roaring arena, the children embarked on a Mumbai city tour, taking in iconic landmarks like the Atal Setu, Gateway of India, Marine Drive, and Girgaum Chowpatty. For many, it was their first-ever trip outside Pune, adding another layer of excitement to an already special day.

By the time they reached Nerul, dressed in India jerseys and waving tricolour flags, their excitement was palpable. Armed with dhols, lezims, flags, and caps, the young fans turned Block E of the stadium into a festival zone, dancing to the tune of “Jeetega India” and cheering passionately for the Women in Blue.

Children From Diverse Backgrounds United by Cricket

The group included students from three organisations:

Manavya, supporting HIV-affected children (45 students)

Ishwarpuram Sanstha, home to children from Northeast India (45 students)

Sumati Balwan School in Nimbalkar-Gujarwadi, rural Pune (150 students)

These kids, each with unique stories and struggles, were united by one powerful emotion — pride in cheering India at the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 semifinal.

A Visionary’s Gift

Speaking to the media, Wagh shared his emotional motivation behind the effort:

“Seeing the joy on their faces is my reward. I always try to do something for underprivileged children. We arranged everything — travel, meals, snacks, and sightseeing. I will continue this noble work as long as God permits.”

Wagh, known for initiatives like children’s film festivals, free circus shows, and support for polio corrective surgeries, once again proved that sports has the power to uplift, unite, and inspire.

More Than a Match — A Life-Long Memory

Inside the stadium, as India locked horns with Australia in a high-stakes World Cup knockout clash, these young fans chanted, danced, laughed, and lived every moment. Even amid the high-octane action on the field, it was their joy that captured hearts around the stadium.

For these children, the day wasn’t about results or scoreboards — it was about belonging, celebration, and being part of a national moment.

This initiative also highlighted how sporting events like the Women’s World Cup 2025 serve as platforms for inclusion, community bonding, and youth inspiration. As the crowd swelled to record numbers for a women’s cricket match, these voices stood out — innocent, united, and full of hope.

A Win Beyond Cricket

Whether India advanced or not on the scoreboard, the day recorded a victory for humanity, compassion, and the spirit of cricket. The smiles in those stands told a story far beyond numbers — of dreams encouraged, spirits lifted, and childhood celebrated.

With efforts like these, Indian cricket’s impact goes far beyond boundaries and scorecards. It reaches hearts, builds memories, and creates fans for life.