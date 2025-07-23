From Ranji 10-Wicket Haul To India Cap: Anshul Kamboj’s Rapid Rise To Test Cricket

The buzz in Manchester is palpable as 24-year-old Anshul Kamboj, a fast-rising star from Haryana, is all set to don the Indian Test cap for the first time in the fourth Test against England. With India trailing 2-1 in the series, the inclusion of Kamboj—who replaced the injured Arshdeep Singh—is being viewed as both a strategic gamble and a well-earned opportunity for the pacer who has lit up India’s domestic circuit over the past year.

Domestic Dominance: The 10-Wicket Miracle That Turned Heads

Kamboj’s meteoric rise isn't by chance—it’s backed by numbers that demand attention. His moment of glory came in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy when he etched his name into history books with a sensational 10-wicket haul (10/49) against Kerala. Only two bowlers before him—Premangsu Chatterjee and Pradeep Sundaram—had achieved this rare feat in Ranji history.

This performance not only underlined his red-ball prowess but also elevated him as one of the most lethal medium pacers in Indian domestic cricket.

Duleep Trophy Heroics: Player of the Tournament for a Reason

Before his Ranji heroics, Kamboj was the talk of the town during the 2024 Duleep Trophy, where he led the wickets chart with 16 scalps in just 3 matches for India C. His match-winning spell of 8/69 against India B remains one of the best bowling figures by a pacer in the tournament’s history.

Not just a one-dimensional threat, Kamboj showcased his all-round abilities too—most notably during India A's tour of England, where he struck an unbeaten 51 at No. 9 and stitched a game-saving 149-run stand with Tanush Kotian.

IPL Leap: From MI Benches to CSK Breakthrough Under Dhoni

After making his IPL debut with Mumbai Indians in 2024, where he played just three matches, Kamboj’s fortunes turned in the 2025 IPL Mega Auction. Bought by Chennai Super Kings for ₹3.4 crore, the right-arm pacer delivered for the Men in Yellow with 8 wickets in 8 matches.

What stood out, however, was the praise he received from none other than MS Dhoni, who lauded Kamboj’s deceptive pace and ability to hit the deck hard.

“Kamboj may not swing the ball, but he hits the seam consistently. He’s quicker than he looks and bowls a very accurate yorker,” Dhoni said.

Road to Old Trafford: Seizing the Opportunity

The injury setbacks to Arshdeep Singh and Akash Deep opened the door for Kamboj’s inclusion into the national Test squad. In his two unofficial Tests for India A vs England Lions, he grabbed 5 wickets and scored a defiant half-century, ticking all the right boxes for selectors.

Now, as India face a must-win clash at Old Trafford, the selectors have backed youth, form, and fearlessness—traits that define Kamboj.

By the Numbers: Why Anshul Kamboj Deserves the Cap

First-Class Matches: 24

Wickets: 79 @ 22.8 average

Five-wicket hauls: 2 | Ten-wicket match: 1

Best Bowling: 10/49 vs Kerala

Duleep Trophy 2024: 16 wickets, Player of the Tournament

IPL 2025 (CSK): 8 wickets in 8 matches

India A Tour (2025): 5 wickets and 51* vs England Lions

What to Expect: Manchester Debut Could Define His Career

All eyes now turn to Old Trafford, where Kamboj is likely to partner Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj in a high-pressure Test. With India needing to win to stay alive in the series, Kamboj’s debut could be the injection of firepower the bowling unit desperately needs.

More than just a stand-in, Anshul Kamboj is a story of grit, growth, and grabbing the moment. If he performs as he has across formats in the last year, India may just have unearthed its next red-ball pace spearhead.