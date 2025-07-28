Advertisement
From Ranji Star To Test Squad: N Jagadeesan Gets Maiden India Call-Up For Oval Clash

N Jagadeesan earns maiden Test call-up for India vs England 5th Test at The Oval, replacing injured Rishabh Pant after stellar domestic performances in Ranji Trophy.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jul 28, 2025, 08:47 AM IST|Source: Bureau
From Ranji Star To Test Squad: N Jagadeesan Gets Maiden India Call-Up For Oval Clash

In a major development ahead of the fifth and final Test of the India vs England series at The Oval, Tamil Nadu’s Narayan Jagadeesan has been drafted into the Indian squad as a replacement for Rishabh Pant, who sustained a foot fracture during the fourth Test at Old Trafford. This marks a maiden Test call-up for Jagadeesan, a consistent performer in the domestic circuit, who now stands on the cusp of a dream debut.

Pant’s Injury Opens the Door

Rishabh Pant suffered a painful blow to his right foot while attempting a reverse sweep on Day 1 in Manchester. Though he bravely returned to bat on Day 2, the injury ruled him out of wicketkeeping duties, and eventually the final Test. With Ishan Kishan unavailable due to an ankle issue and KS Bharat playing club cricket in England, the selectors turned to Jagadeesan—perhaps a surprise pick for some, but one thoroughly earned through performance.

Jagadeesan’s Stellar Domestic Run

Jagadeesan’s inclusion is not a leap of faith; it’s a reward for relentless consistency in red-ball cricket. Over the last two Ranji Trophy seasons, the 29-year-old has scored:

816 runs in 2023–24 at an average of 74.18
674 runs in 2024–25 at 56.16

These figures include two centuries and five half-centuries, reaffirming his ability to convert starts and anchor innings—qualities India will desperately need in a decider at The Oval. With an overall first-class average of 47.50, including 10 hundreds and 14 fifties across 52 matches, Jagadeesan is no flash in the pan.

He holds a career-best score of 321 vs Chandigarh in January 2024, and has been part of the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence player pool, despite missing the recent India A tour of England.

A Versatile Wicketkeeper-Batter in Form

While his primary role is that of a wicketkeeper, Jagadeesan’s adaptability with the bat makes him a valuable asset. He can bat anywhere in the top or middle order and has shown temperament against both pace and spin.

His recent form spans across formats. Earlier this month, he smashed 81 off 41 balls for Chepauk Super Gillies in the Tamil Nadu Premier League, demonstrating his sharp reflexes and form. This versatility could prove vital, especially if KL Rahul or Dhruv Jurel are called to play dual roles in the XI.

Why Not KS Bharat?

The decision to choose Jagadeesan over Bharat—who has experience keeping in English conditions—raises eyebrows, but the logic is clear. Bharat’s recent returns have been modest, while Jagadeesan’s run-hunger and reliability under pressure make him a more exciting bet.

The selectors also appear to be aligning with head coach Gautam Gambhir’s broader philosophy of rewarding domestic consistency and backing in-form players over reputations.

A Debut Years in the Making

Jagadeesan has long been on the fringe, waiting patiently for a crack at the highest level. Having debuted for Tamil Nadu in 2016, his journey has included stints in the IPL with Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, and a record-shattering 277 in List A cricket in 2022—the highest score in the format globally.

That innings also made him the first man to score five consecutive centuries in List A cricket, etching his name alongside the likes of Sangakkara and Devdutt Padikkal.

