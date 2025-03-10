India lifted the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in grand style, securing a thrilling four-wicket victory over New Zealand in a pulsating final. Under the astute leadership of Rohit Sharma and the tactical brilliance of head coach Gautam Gambhir, Team India stamped its dominance on the global stage, chasing down a competitive 252-run total in front of a jam-packed stadium. As Rohit Sharma’s men celebrated their hard-earned triumph, the cricket fraternity erupted with congratulatory messages, lauding India’s exceptional performance and unwavering spirit.

Rohit Sharma’s Captaincy Earns High Praise

Rohit Sharma’s leadership was at the forefront of India’s success, with the skipper playing a pivotal role in the final by scoring a crucial 76 runs. ICC Chairman Jay Shah took to X (formerly Twitter) to acknowledge the Indian captain’s impact: “It was a privilege in my role as @ICC Chair to award Rohit Sharma the 2025 #ChampionsTrophy. His inspiring leadership and game-high 76 were critical in India's win over a gallant New Zealand in the Final.”

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan also heaped praise on Rohit’s ability to rally his team to victory: “Rohit Sharma is a true leader—always bringing the team together and looking out for his players. He pushes everyone to be their best and truly deserves all the success and more!”

Cricket Fraternity Reacts to India’s Commanding Victory

Social media platforms were flooded with reactions from cricket legends, former players, and analysts, all acknowledging India’s sheer brilliance throughout the tournament. India’s pace ace Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the tournament due to injury, expressed his joy: “Played like true champions! Congratulations to the entire team on a wonderful tournament and a well-deserved win!”

Head coach Gautam Gambhir, who masterminded India’s strategy, kept it simple yet powerful: “Congratulations to 1.4 billion Indians! Jai Hind.”

India’s former opener Virender Sehwag reflected on the significance of the victory: “After 11 years, a multi-year ICC trophy drought was broken in June 2024 with the T20 World Cup win. Now, within eight months, we have another ICC title—a third Champions Trophy win! Congratulations, Team India.”

Legendary spinner Harbhajan Singh summed up the emotions of the nation: “HINDUSTAN ZINDABAD! WELL DONE TEAM INDIA! #ChampionsTrophy2025”

Yuvraj Singh and Sachin Tendulkar Celebrate India’s Success

Former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, known for his clutch performances in ICC tournaments, penned a heartfelt message: “What a game and what a final! The Champions Trophy comes home. Outstanding captaincy by hitman @ImRo45, who led from the front all through the tournament—he is blessed with the Midas touch when it comes to ICC white-ball tournaments! Successful games for @ShreyasIyer15, @ShubmanGill, @klrahul, @hardikpandya7, who stepped up when needed and showed nerves of steel under pressure.” India’s cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar kept it short and sweet: “Champions Trophy CHAMPIONS…. Yeeeeehhhh!”

Global Reactions: Shoaib Akhtar, Michael Vaughan, and Mike Hesson Weigh In

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar acknowledged India’s dominant campaign: “The best team of the tournament has won the Champions Trophy. That too without dropping a single match!!”

Ex-England captain Michael Vaughan, known for his candid opinions, declared India the best white-ball team in the world: “Let’s be honest—India are the best team in the world in white-ball cricket by a decent margin. Thoroughly deserved to win. T20 holders, Champions Trophy holders—now it’s down to the rest to try and catch up. #India”

Former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson was gracious in defeat:

“Thoroughly deserved win from India. Your quartet of spinners was outstanding today, squeezing NZ to a below-par score. NZ fought hard as expected, but they were beaten by a better team on the day... that’s sport.”

India’s Bowling Dominance and All-Round Brilliance

The final was a testament to India’s well-rounded squad. With the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel weaving their magic in the middle overs, New Zealand struggled to accelerate.

Yuvraj Singh specifically praised the bowling unit: “@imjadeja, @imkuldeep18, @akshar2026, #VarunChakaravarthy spun magic all through the tournament, and @MdShami11 was relentless with the ball!”

India’s success wasn’t just about individual brilliance but a collective team effort that saw different players stepping up at crucial junctures.

India’s Golden Era in White-Ball Cricket

With back-to-back ICC trophies—the T20 World Cup 2024 and now the Champions Trophy 2025—India has firmly established itself as the powerhouse of white-ball cricket. Rohit Sharma, at the twilight of his career, has further cemented his legacy as one of India’s finest captains.

As celebrations continue across the country, one thing is certain—this victory will be etched in cricketing history, a testament to India’s grit, talent, and unrelenting hunger for success.

What’s Next for Team India?

With the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027 on the horizon, India’s next challenge will be to maintain its dominance in world cricket. If the current form is anything to go by, the Men in Blue are well on their way to conquering yet another ICC event.