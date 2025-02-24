Dubai witnessed yet another chapter of Virat Kohli’s dominance over Pakistan as India secured a commanding six-wicket victory in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Kohli’s unbeaten 100 off 111 balls was a perfect blend of patience, precision, and power, propelling India past Pakistan’s modest 241-run target with ease. The cricket fraternity, including legends from both India and Pakistan, erupted with reactions as social media buzzed with admiration for the modern-day great.

Kohli’s Chase Masterclass Leaves Pakistan in Tatters

The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan encounter lived up to its billing, but only for one side. India’s disciplined bowling unit, spearheaded by Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya, restricted Pakistan to 241 in 49.4 overs. Despite a fighting 62 from Saud Shakeel and a gritty 46 by Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan’s middle order crumbled under pressure.

Enter Virat Kohli, the ultimate chasemaster. With the calm of a monk and the ferocity of a warrior, Kohli anchored India’s innings to perfection. Supported by Shubman Gill (46) and Shreyas Iyer (56), Kohli carved his way to his 51st ODI ton, ensuring India’s smooth passage to the semifinals. His knock also saw him become the fastest batter to reach 14,000 ODI runs—a testament to his greatness.

Cricketing Icons Shower Praise on Kohli

Following Kohli’s stellar performance, reactions poured in from cricketing legends, with ‘Master Blaster’ Sachin Tendulkar leading the chorus. Taking to social media platform X, Tendulkar hailed Kohli’s brilliance:

“A perfect ending to the most awaited match. A real knockout! Team India. Superb knocks by @imVkohli, @ShreyasIyer15, and @ShubmanGill, and wonderful bowling by our bowlers, especially @imkuldeep18 and @hardikpandya7!”

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar, known for his fierce rivalries with Indian batters, was left in awe of Kohli’s genius:

“Again, if you tell Virat Kohli that he has to play against Pakistan, he will come fully prepared, and then he will show. Hats off to him. He is a superstar. A white-ball run chaser. A modern-day great.”

Pakistan’s Frustration Spills Over

For Pakistan, this defeat was another bitter pill to swallow. With their Champions Trophy campaign hanging by a thread, frustration was evident among former cricketers. Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik took to social media, using sarcastic songs to express their disappointment. Malik was even caught singing “Dil ke Armaan Ansuon me beh gaye” on a TV panel, reflecting the somber mood in the Pakistan camp.

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan summed up the disappointment in his post-match press conference:

“Yes, I would say it has ended, that’s the truth. Our Champions Trophy campaign now depends on other teams, and as a captain, I don’t like that. We have made the same mistakes repeatedly, and today was no different.”

Social Media Erupts with Reactions

Former cricketer Irfan Pathan had a cheeky take on Kohli’s consistency against Pakistan:

“Virat Kohli scoring runs against Pakistan. A beautiful love story continues.”

Meanwhile, ex-India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh praised India’s clinical performance:

“Come the hour, come the man! King Kohli at his best @imVkohli #GOAT. Great knocks by @ShreyasIyer15 & @ShubmanGill. Superb bowling by @hardikpandya7 & @imkuldeep18. Looked like a one-sided game!”

Pakistan’s Road Ahead: Slim Hopes of Semifinal Qualification

With this defeat, Pakistan finds itself in a precarious position. Their Champions Trophy campaign is no longer in their own hands, as they now rely on favorable outcomes from other Group A matches, including Bangladesh vs New Zealand. With back-to-back losses against India and New Zealand, Pakistan’s hopes of advancing seem bleak.

India’s Semifinal Qualification Secured

On the other hand, India’s dominant win cements their spot in the semifinals. The Men in Blue have been ruthless in the group stage, with clinical performances in both departments. Rohit Sharma’s team looks poised for a deep run in the tournament, and with Virat Kohli in sublime form, they remain one of the favorites to lift the Champions Trophy 2025.

As for Kohli, the ‘King’ of chases continues to etch his name in cricket’s history books. His performance against Pakistan was not just about numbers—it was about intent, temperament, and his unrelenting hunger for excellence. If there were any doubts about his form, they were put to rest in Dubai with yet another batting masterclass. The India-Pakistan rivalry may always remain high-voltage, but as far as the Champions Trophy 2025 is concerned, it’s Virat Kohli and India who have the last laugh, leaving Pakistan reeling yet again.