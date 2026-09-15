/From Sourav Ganguly to Yuvraj Singh: Full list of Delhi Capitals' star-studded coaching staff for IPL 2027

Delhi Capitals are planning a major change to their support staff ahead of the IPL 2027 season. With co-owners JSW Sports set to take over the team’s operations from GMR Sports as part of their two-year rotation, the franchise is looking to bring in an experienced backroom staff to help them win their first IPL title.
The proposed changes would mark a shift from the 2025–2026 setup, which had Hemang Badani as head coach, Venugopal Rao as director of cricket and Munaf Patel as bowling coach. The franchise is now looking at coaches and former IPL stars with strong international and league experience.
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Key Appointments At A Glance
Role Appointee Notable Credentials
Head Coach Sourav Ganguly Former India Captain; ex-DC Director of Cricket
Batting Coach Yuvraj Singh 2007 T20 & 2011 World Cup Winner; mentor to Shubman Gill & Abhishek Sharma
Fast Bowling Coach Chaminda Vaas Sri Lanka legend (755 int'l wickets); former SL & NZ bowling coach
Spin Bowling Amit Mishra 3-time IPL hat-trick record holder; 174 career IPL wickets
The Delhi-based franchise has not issued an official announcement yet, but multiple reports describe the appointments as all but settled. Vaas and Mishra have reportedly already begun working with academy players in Delhi.
Sourav Ganguly Steps Up as Head Coach
Ganguly's association with Delhi Capitals has spanned multiple campaigns as an advisor and Director of Cricket. Now shifting directly into the dugout hot seat, "Dada" brings immense tactical gravitas, seasoned man-management skills, and intimate familiarity with the franchise’s culture and talent pipeline.
Yuvraj Singh's Maiden IPL Coaching Stint
One of the greatest match-winners in white-ball cricket, Yuvraj Singh transitions to an official IPL coaching capacity for the first time. Yuvraj has already built a reputation as an elite batting mentor behind the scenes, playing a pivotal role in shaping the aggressive, fearless approaches of young Indian stars like Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill. His presence in the DC camp provides destructive middle-order wisdom and match-finishing clarity.
Chaminda Vaas To Spearhead Pace Development
Sri Lanka's most prolific left-arm fast bowler, Chaminda Vaas, brings over a decade of international coaching experience, having served multiple tenures with Sri Lanka Cricket, New Zealand, and franchise leagues.
Vaas will be tasked with maximizing the efficiency of DC’s seam battery and extracting value across diverse Indian pitches.
A stalwart of the league, Amit Mishra retired from competitive cricket with 174 IPL scalps and the record for the most hat-tricks (three) in tournament history.
His return to the Delhi setup - a franchise he represented extensively as a player - ensures DC’s slow-bowling unit benefits from masterclasses in tactical deception, field placements, and bowling under pressure.
Delhi Capitals finished sixth in IPL 2026 and missed the playoffs again. The team is still searching for its first IPL title. Rishabh Pant’s return from Lucknow Super Giants via trade is part of the same rebuild; Ganguly and Yuvraj were reportedly involved in that process.
The new support staff features international pedigree, IPL playing experience and recent franchise coaching exposure.
Ganguly and Yuvraj bring leadership and batting know-how; Vaas and Mishra add specialist bowling depth. Whether the group can turn mid-table finishes into a title challenge will be the story of IPL 2027.
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