/From Tonk to Dublin! Rajasthan’s Jai Moondra picked in Ireland squad to face India

In a monumental development for international cricket, Rajasthan born all rounder Jai Moondra has officially been named in the Ireland senior men's squad for their upcoming T20I series against India. Following this landmark selection, Moondra is on the verge of writing his name into the history books as only the second cricketer of Asian origin to represent the Irish national team, following in the footsteps of the former Punjab born all rounder Simi Singh.
The Rise of Jai Moondra: From Tonk to Leinster
Jai Moondra began his cricketing journey in the Tonk district of Rajasthan, where he first developed his passion for the sport as a young boy. Initially starting out as a pace bowler, he steadily expanded his skill set over the years, successfully transforming into a full fledged batting all rounder who also bowls reliable left arm spin as a secondary attribute.
In an official interaction with Cricket Ireland, Moondra shared that there were periods in his life where he was deeply focused on his academic pursuits. However, he continued to play cricket throughout his college years and quickly rediscovered his competitive spark. His formal return to competitive cricket came when he joined his college team, where he immediately noticed a significant increase in his bowling pace.
Upon completing his graduation in 2019, Moondra stood at a major crossroads in his life. He was faced with the challenging choice of settling into a secure corporate career or taking a final, dedicated gamble on his cricketing dreams. Ultimately, he decided to give the sport one last proper shot. Driven by this ambition, he relocated to Ireland in 2021 to pursue a Masters Programme in Electronics and Communication while actively looking for competitive cricket opportunities.
The bold transition paid off handsomely. Moondra joined the Leinster Cricket Club and quickly established himself as a highly dependable match winner. He played a pivotal role in leading Leinster to a prestigious victory in the Irish Senior Cup, catching the attention of national selectors.
Official Irish Squad for the India T20I Series
The Ireland selection committee has named a formidable squad under new leadership to face the visiting Indian team:
Lorcan Tucker (captain)
Ross Adair
Ben Calitz
Gareth Delany
George Dockrell
Stephen Doheny
Matthew Humphreys
Gavin Hoey
Matthew Hollard
Liam McCarthy
Jai Moondra
Harry Tector
Tim Tector
Reuben Wilson
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