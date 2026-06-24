Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /From Tonk to Dublin! Rajasthan’s Jai Moondra picked in Ireland squad to face India

From Tonk to Dublin! Rajasthan’s Jai Moondra picked in Ireland squad to face India

Jai Moondra began his cricketing journey in the Tonk district of Rajasthan, where he first developed his passion for the sport as a young boy.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 10:01 AM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 10:01 AM IST
From Tonk to Dublin! Rajasthan’s Jai Moondra picked in Ireland squad to face India
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
From Tonk to Dublin! Rajasthan’s Jai Moondra picked in Ireland squad vs India
Jai Moondra2 min ago
2
clear sound11 min ago
3
Technology news14 min ago
4
alka yagnik27 min ago
5
Sanjeev Kapoor37 min ago