Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2874393https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/from-u19-glory-to-ipl-umpire-virat-kohli-s-u19-teammate-tanmay-srivastava-set-to-officiate-in-indian-premier-league-2025-2874393.html
NewsCricket
IPL 2025

From U19 Glory to IPL Umpire: Virat Kohli’s U19 Teammate Tanmay Srivastava Set To Officiate In Indian Premier League 2025

Tanmay Srivastava, India’s 2008 U-19 World Cup winner, will make history in IPL 2025 as the first to both play and umpire. Scroll down for all details. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Mar 19, 2025, 05:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

From U19 Glory to IPL Umpire: Virat Kohli’s U19 Teammate Tanmay Srivastava Set To Officiate In Indian Premier League 2025

IPL 2025: Tanmay Srivastava, a key member of India's victorious U-19 squad in 2008, is set to make history in IPL 2025 as the first person to both play and umpire in the tournament. Srivastava, who was India’s top scorer in the 2008 U-19 World Cup final under Virat Kohli’s captaincy, will now officiate matches after completing his BCCI umpiring certification.

A New Chapter in Srivastava’s Cricket Journey

The former Uttar Pradesh opener played in the first two seasons of the IPL for Kings XI Punjab before retiring from professional cricket in 2020. With 4918 runs in 90 first-class matches, Srivastava had a respectable domestic career before transitioning into umpiring.

Srivastava revealed that he consciously chose umpiring over coaching after discussing career options with BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla. "I told Shukla sir that I wanted to do something else in cricket other than playing. He was a bit taken aback since I was still just 30. Then we discussed what the options could be," he told TOI.

Rapid Rise as an Umpire

At 35, Srivastava has quickly established himself in the umpiring circuit. He completed his Level 2 umpiring course with the BCCI within two years, showing a strong commitment to mastering the role.

"I understood that was the best player I could be... I was nowhere close to playing the IPL. I had to decide if I wanted to prolong life as a player or have a longer successful second innings," Srivastava added.

Contributions Beyond Umpiring

Before stepping into officiating, Srivastava was involved in talent scouting for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He also worked as a fielding coach for the U16 squad at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and assisted the Jammu and Kashmir state team.

As Srivastava steps onto the IPL stage once again, this time as an umpire, his journey highlights the diverse career paths available within cricket beyond playing. His experience as a former player may offer him a unique perspective while officiating in the world’s biggest T20 league.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK