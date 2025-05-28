From Virat Kohli’s 9000 Runs To Jitesh Sharma’s Blitz: Records Galore In RCB vs LSG IPL 2025 Thriller

The IPL 2025 season delivered another heart-stopping encounter as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) chased down a mammoth total set by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the iconic Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. With RCB’s historic victory, the match not only secured their place in Qualifier 1 but also rewrote multiple IPL records, driven by stellar performances from Virat Kohli, Jitesh Sharma, and Rishabh Pant. This high-octane thriller will be remembered as one of the most exciting matches of the season, packed with moments that cricket fans will talk about for years.

Virat Kohli Crosses 9000 T20 Runs for RCB — A Franchise Legend

Virat Kohli once again proved why he’s the heartbeat of RCB with a dazzling half-century at the top of the order. This innings marked Kohli’s eighth fifty in IPL 2025, and notably, all came in winning causes, further cementing his status as one of the most clutch performers in IPL history. By scoring yet another fifty-plus score, Kohli surpassed David Warner’s record, registering the most fifty-plus IPL scores (63) overall.

In addition, Kohli crossed a monumental milestone by becoming the first batter to score over 9000 T20 runs for a single franchise — a testament to his unmatched consistency and longevity with RCB. The previous record-holder, Rohit Sharma, has amassed 6030 runs for Mumbai Indians, underscoring the enormity of Kohli’s achievement.

Jitesh Sharma’s Match-Winning Blitz at Number Six

The star of the night was undoubtedly Jitesh Sharma, whose unbeaten 85 runs at number six became the third-highest individual score by a batter batting at six or lower in IPL history. His calm yet explosive knock guided RCB to chase down the daunting target of 228 with six wickets in hand and eight balls to spare. Jitesh’s innings displayed a masterclass in pacing a chase under pressure, mixing crisp boundaries with smart strike rotation.

Backing him up was Mayank Agarwal, who remained unbeaten on 41, forging a crucial partnership that propelled RCB past the line. Jitesh’s innings ranks just behind Hardik Pandya’s 91 against KKR and Andre Russell’s 88* versus CSK, highlighting the rarity and impact of such performances down the order.

RCB’s Historic Run-Chase and Flawless Away Record

Chasing 228 runs — RCB’s highest successful IPL run-chase ever — the team showed immense grit and resilience. This victory also marked the third-highest successful chase in IPL history, putting RCB in elite company.

More impressively, RCB became the first IPL team to win all seven of their away group-stage matches in a single season, underscoring their exceptional road form. This unbeaten away streak in IPL 2025 is a historic feat and will be tough for any team to match in future seasons.

With this win, RCB leapfrogged to second place on the points table, setting up a thrilling Qualifier 1 clash against Punjab Kings. Their consistent performance throughout the season has made them strong contenders for the IPL title.

Rishabh Pant’s Century Lights Up Ekana Stadium

LSG skipper Rishabh Pant delivered a breathtaking innings, scoring the first-ever century at Ekana Stadium in IPL history. Pant’s unbeaten 118 off 61 balls included eleven boundaries and eight sixes, showcasing his trademark aggressive style. This innings stands as the highest individual IPL score recorded at Ekana Stadium, adding to Pant’s growing list of career milestones.

Despite Pant’s heroic effort, LSG’s total of 227/3 was not enough to stifle the RCB charge, but the innings certainly thrilled the crowd and highlighted Pant’s world-class talent.

A Tough Day for LSG’s Bowling Attack

While the batters dominated, LSG’s bowling struggled to contain the RCB onslaught. Will O’Rourke, despite taking two wickets, conceded 74 runs in his four overs — the third-most expensive spell in IPL history — underscoring the challenges faced by LSG in defending such a mammoth total.