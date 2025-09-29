From Vision To Reality: How Rinku Singh’s Manifestation Sealed India’s Asia Cup 2025 Victory

Destiny, it seems, has a plan. Rinku Singh, the Kolkata Knight Riders star, had openly manifested his desire to score the winning runs for India before the Asia Cup 2025, and on Sunday night, that dream became reality. With India needing a single run against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Singh faced just one ball—and dispatched it for four, sending the Men in Blue to their ninth Asia Cup title.

Rinku singh out of nowhere , hitting the winning runs. God’s plan



pic.twitter.com/FTyJ4fnoQ7 — Bihar_se_hai (@Bihar_se_hai) September 28, 2025

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Manifestation Comes True: Rinku’s Winning Shot

Rinku Singh, 27, had publicly expressed before the tournament that he wanted to be the one to finish the game for India in a high-pressure match. And the cricketing gods answered. Walking in for the first time in the Asia Cup final, he calmly flicked a delivery over mid-on, clinching victory in dramatic fashion. “Nothing else matters. This one ball matters. One was needed. I hit it for a four. Everyone knows I am a finisher. Team won and I am really happy,” said an elated Rinku after the match.

His strike rate of 400, achieved from that single delivery, makes him the most efficient batter of the tournament, and more importantly, it immortalized his manifestation as one of cricket’s most poetic moments.

A High-Pressure Final: India vs Pakistan

Chasing 147, India stumbled early, losing three wickets for just 20 runs. Pakistan’s pace attack appeared poised to dominate, but Tilak Varma (69 off 53) and Sanju Samson (24 off 21) steadied the innings with composure and maturity. Shivam Dube (33 off 22) added crucial firepower, ensuring India remained within reach of the target.

Vice-captain Shubman Gill praised the team’s calm under pressure: “Pretty amazing. The whole tournament, we remained unbeaten. Losing three wickets early was never easy. The partnership between Sanju and Tilak, and then how Dube hit those big sixes, was very important.”

Bowling Brilliance Sets the Stage

India’s bowlers also played a pivotal role. Kuldeep Yadav’s four-wicket haul helped stem Pakistan’s early momentum after an 84-run opening stand. Bowling coach Morne Morkel lauded the team’s adaptability, particularly Dube stepping in as a makeshift new-ball bowler in Hardik Pandya’s absence. “The boys adapted brilliantly to the conditions. Dube set the tone beautifully—what a way to finish with the bat,” he said.