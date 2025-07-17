From Wickets To Watercolors: Jack Russell Says He Earned More As A Painter Than Playing For England

In a posh corner of London, amidst the refined elegance of the Chris Beetles Gallery, Jack Russell—a name once synonymous with sharp reflexes behind the stumps—is now celebrated for his striking cricket-themed paintings. A mainstay in the England squad from 1988 to 1998, Russell played 54 Tests and 40 ODIs, facing legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammad Azharuddin, and Anil Kumble.

But in his own words, art—not cricket—has become his "addiction". Having painted for over three decades now, Russell quips, "I probably earned more money now painting than I did playing."

A Brush With History: Cricket’s Legacy Captured on Canvas

Russell’s deep bond with the game remains unshaken—only now, it’s expressed through oil and canvas instead of leather and willow. His portraits often spotlight legendary figures from cricket’s rich past. One of his recent masterpieces features Ranjitsinhji, the first Indian to represent England.

"Every year, I try to paint someone from cricket history. This year, it was Ranjitsinhji—the man was a trailblazer," Russell told PTI. His love for history and cricket beautifully collides in these works, creating timeless visual tributes to the sport.

From Lord’s to Local Markets: Russell’s Love for India

Russell fondly remembers his India tours—first in 1989 for the Nehru Cup and again during the 1996 World Cup. His fondness for the subcontinent goes beyond cricket. During off days, he wandered through bustling markets sketching locals, capturing life in its most candid form.

"I used to sit in restaurants at night and paint people, musicians, local landscapes. I even painted on the streets wearing my England shirt—until the police asked me to move on!" he recalls with a chuckle.

He cherishes his painting of Brabourne Stadium and considers his creative time in India and Pakistan among the most fulfilling of his life. “I could spend the rest of my life there,” he admits.

The Art Pays: "Probably Earned More Painting Than Playing"

In the modern cricketing era of multimillion-dollar contracts, Russell’s statement might surprise many. But his artworks, especially from the 2019 Ashes series, have fetched up to £25,000. Unlike today’s stars, who can retire comfortably after a solid stint, Russell belonged to an era of modest paychecks.

"We got paid decently back then, but nothing like what cricketers earn today," he says. "But I don’t paint for the money—I paint because I love it."

Keeper’s Eye: Russell On Pant, Jamie Smith & The Art of Wicketkeeping

Despite dedicating his days to painting, Russell remains an avid cricket watcher. He took time off his canvases to attend the third India vs England Test at Lord’s and offered insights on two of the game’s most exciting wicketkeepers—Rishabh Pant and Jamie Smith.

"Pant’s an entertainer. Whether he’s batting or keeping, you can’t take your eyes off him," he said. However, Russell does believe Pant still needs fine-tuning in his glovework, especially standing up to the stumps.

As for Jamie Smith, Russell sees greatness. “He’s got the potential to be England’s best ever batsman-wicketkeeper—maybe even in the Gilchrist league,” he opines.

Off the Grid but Always Connected

In true Jack Russell fashion, the 61-year-old defies the digital age—no phone, no WhatsApp. The only way to reach him is via email or a gallery visit. Yet, he maintains a dedicated fanbase across the cricketing world, especially in India, thanks to his social media presence focused on art.

“I just paint, paint, paint. It’s what I do,” Russell says. That passion echoes through every brushstroke, just as it once did with every catch behind the stumps.