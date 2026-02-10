Frozen pitch, fiery passion: Teams battle at -20°C in Kashmir's Gurez Snow Cricket Premier League, grab social media attention

Gurez Snow Cricket Premier League (GSCPL) is currently underway in the border area of Kashmir "Gurez" and has indeed become a significant social media sensation. Organized by the Indian Army, this unique tournament began at the Wampora Camping Ground in Gurez Valley.

The tournament is played in extreme cold conditions, often under several feet of snow and in temperatures dipping as low as -10 to -20°C.

A total of 32 teams from various remote villages in Gurez and Tulail are taking part in the tournament. The semi-finals of the tournament are scheduled for February 10 to 13 2026, and the final will be played on February 16.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The teams are supported by the local unit of India army posted in Gurez who want people to remain active and engaged during these harsh winters when life comes to standstill in the area and is cut off from the rest of Kashmir.

People of the area are thankful to the India Army for this initiative and wish this snow cricket will feature in some competition at international level in near future.

Local organizer and player Ajaz Ahmad said, "We are playing this to keep our valley vibrant, and we are thankful to the Indian Army who have provided us full support. We wish players from Gurez who have specialization in snow cricket, will get some reorganization."

The event has garnered international attention and is frequently described as a "viral sensation". Organizers innovate by filling trampled patches with snow, watering them to freeze, and then laying a mat over the ice to create a playable surface.

Visuals of the tournament have previously been praised by international stars like Australian cricketer Marnus Labuschagne. The tournament serves as a symbol of community spirit for a region that remains geographically isolated and snowbound for nearly six months of the year and love towards cricket.