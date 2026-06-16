/'Frustration Was Understandable': R Ashwin reacts to India A-Sri Lanka A super over drama and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi incident

Former India spinner R Ashwin has weighed in on the dramatic and controversial scenes that unfolded during India A's Tri-Nation series clash against Sri Lanka A in Dambulla, saying the frustration shown by the Indian team was 'understandable'.
The match, which ended in a Super Over defeat for India A, was overshadowed by debates over a contentious no- ball call, delays before the Super Over and heated scenes involving teenage batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
Talking to X (formerly Twitter), Ashwin suggested that India A's anger stemmed from a series of events that unfolded during the closing stages of the match.
"These games won't have as many cameras as we are used to seeing in the IPL. The no-ball call in the Super Over was debatable, and the way Sri Lanka delayed coming in to bat in the Super Over really irked the India A side," Ashwin wrote.
"The frustration shown by the Indian team was understandable, while what Sri Lanka did was play proper mind games. Great theatre."
Ashwin's comments came after a dramatic evening in Dambulla that saw tensions spill over both during and after the Super Over.
The match ended in a tie after Sri Lanka A matched India's total of 265 on the final ball of their innings.
With fading light becoming a concern, there was uncertainty over whether a Super Over would be played. India A captain Tilak Varma engaged in lengthy discussions with the on-field umpires, insisting that the tiebreaker should go ahead.
After officials agreed to proceed, another controversy emerged during Sri Lanka A's Super Over innings. Arshad Khan bowled a waist-high full toss on the final delivery, and, after an initial delay, the umpires called it a no-ball, prompting another animated discussion involving Tilak.
The drama did not end there. India A managed only nine runs in reply after Sri Lanka A posted 16 in the Super Over. As the home side celebrated, television footage appeared to show 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi making contact with a Sri Lankan player before being pushed away by others.
The teenager was also seen exchanging words with members of the opposition before eventually leaving the field.
Vaibhav got into a heated argument with Sri Lankan players after the super over pic.twitter.com/wnGyEF6Nvw— Abhi (@AbhiMSD_07) June 15, 2026
The controversy overshadowed what had been a thrilling contest. India A looked in deep trouble at 143 for seven before Suryansh Shedge and Vipraj Nigam stitched together a crucial 104- run partnership for the eighth wicket to lift the visitors to 265.
Sri Lanka A appeared to be cruising in the chase, led by Sadeera Samarawickrama's impressive 93. However, India A fought back brilliantly through their bowlers, with Arshad Khan dismissing the well-set batter and then defending five runs in the final over to force a tie.
The victory lifted Sri Lanka A to the top of the points table and moved them closer to securing a place in the final, while India A now face a must-win clash against Afghanistan A to keep their hopes alive in the tournament.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.