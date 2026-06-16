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'Frustration Was Understandable': R Ashwin reacts to India A-Sri Lanka A super over drama and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi incident

Former India spinner R Ashwin has backed India A's emotional reaction following their controversial Super Over defeat to Sri Lanka A, saying the team's frustration was understandable. The match ended in ugly scenes, with teenage batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi involved in a heated exchange after the loss.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 02:11 PM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 02:12 PM IST
'Frustration Was Understandable': R Ashwin reacts to India A-Sri Lanka A super over drama and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi incident
Image Credit: Pic Credits: (X/ Screengrab)

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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