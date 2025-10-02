Full ILT20 2026 Team Squads Revealed: Big Buys and Surprising Snubs

The inaugural ILT20 2026 player auction held on October 1 in Dubai proved to be an exhilarating spectacle, packed with drama, high-stakes signings, and surprising twists. Six franchises juggled budgets, team balance, and bold strategies to assemble their squads for the upcoming season, setting the stage for a thrilling edition of the International League T20 (ILT20).

UAE Stars Shine as Domestic Talent Commands Big Prices

One of the key talking points of the auction was the heavy investment in UAE domestic talent. Sharjah Warriorz made headlines by securing Junaid Siddique for a whopping USD 170,000 using their RTM card, making him the most expensive UAE player of the day. Meanwhile, MI Emirates retained Muhammad Rohid for USD 140,000, emphasizing the growing importance of homegrown talent in the ILT20 ecosystem.

The auction clearly highlighted a trend: franchises are increasingly valuing current form and balance over reputation, opting to back in-form local stars alongside their overseas recruits.

Overseas Market: Andre Fletcher Headlines Big Buys

The overseas player market stole the spotlight, with West Indies opener Andre Fletcher emerging as the headline buy at USD 260,000 for MI Emirates. Not far behind, Scott Currie surprised everyone with a USD 250,000 move to Dubai Capitals, signaling a new era of aggressive spending in T20 leagues.

Other notable overseas acquisitions included South African all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius to Sharjah Warriorz for USD 120,000 and Liam Dawson to Gulf Giants for USD 170,000. Associate talent also found its place, with Brandon McMullen going to Abu Dhabi Knight Riders for USD 110,000. These signings reflect franchises’ intent to mix experience, firepower, and versatility in their squads.

Unexpected Snubs: Big Names Left Unsold

Despite the marquee signings, the auction had its fair share of surprises. Big names like Ravichandran Ashwin, Saim Ayub, and Mohammad Amir went unsold, highlighting how franchises are weighing current performance over past glories. This underscores a growing trend in T20 leagues worldwide—form and team fit often outweigh pedigree, even for seasoned internationals.

Complete ILT20 2026 Squads: Key Picks and Star Power

Desert Vipers

Featuring stars like Fakhar Zaman, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Sam Curran, Desert Vipers have blended explosive batting with wicket-taking all-rounders.

Gulf Giants

The Giants assembled a balanced squad with Moeen Ali, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and Liam Dawson, ensuring depth across all departments.

MI Emirates

Led by big buys Andre Fletcher and Jonny Bairstow, MI Emirates have a formidable top order, complemented by Shakib Al Hasan’s all-round brilliance.

Dubai Capitals

Dubai Capitals’ marquee signing of Scott Currie alongside Tymal Mills and Rovman Powell promises pace, power, and versatility.

Sharjah Warriorz

With Junaid Siddique, Dinesh Karthik, and Tim Southee, Sharjah Warriorz boast experience, tactical acumen, and finishing power, making them one of the most balanced sides in the tournament.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Featuring T20 veterans like Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, and Alex Hales, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders combine explosive batting with formidable spin and pace options.

Expert Insights: Strategy and Future Outlook

The auction highlighted a few strategic takeaways for the ILT20 2026 season. Franchises clearly prioritized all-rounders and finishers, crucial for the high-pressure T20 format. Investments in domestic talent like Siddique and Rohid indicate a commitment to building sustainable pipelines for local stars.

Meanwhile, the overseas market demonstrated the growing allure of the ILT20 as a platform for global talent, with big spends signaling that franchises are willing to chase impactful performers regardless of cost.