Full list of Kolkata Knight Riders players for IPL 2020

Wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik will continue to lead the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) when they head into the upcoming 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League, which is slated to take place from March 29 to May 24.

New Zealand quick Lockie Ferguson, West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell and Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav are among big names who will keep featuring for the Kolkata-based franchise at this year's IPL.

At the IPL Players' Auction in December 2019, Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins became the most expensive overseas player in the history of the tournament when he was bought by KKR for a whopping Rs 15.50 crore. Cummins had represented the Mumbai-based franchise at last year's IPL.

Besides the Australian, England skipper Eoin Morgan is also set to represent KKR after being purchased for Rs 5.35 crore.

Meanwhile, mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy was sold for Rs 4 crore to the IPL franchise.

A total of 27.15 crore was spent by KKR on nine new players they bought at this year's Player Auction.

KKR will begin their campaign at the 13th edition of the IPL against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their opening match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 31.

Here is a complete list of Kolkata Knight Riders' players:

Retained: Rinku Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Harry Gurney, Sandeep Warrier, Nitish Rana, Lockie Ferguson, Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik

Traded in: Siddhesh Lad

New Players: Eoin Morgan (Rs 5.25 crore); Pat Cummins (Rs 15.5 crore); Rahul Tripathi (Rs 60 lakh); Varun Chakravarthy (Rs 4 crore); M Sidhharth (Rs 20 lakh), Chris Green (Rs 20 lakh), Tom Banton (Rs 1 crore); Pravin Tambe (Rs 20 lakh); Nikhil Naik (Rs 20 lakh)