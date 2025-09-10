Full SA20 2025-26 Team Squads Revealed: Top Picks, Record Bids, and Emerging T20 Stars

The SA20 2025-26 player auction concluded with fireworks, as all six franchises finalized their squads ahead of what promises to be another thrilling edition of South Africa’s premier T20 league. The mega auction in Johannesburg not only showcased emerging talent but also highlighted the strategic acquisitions aimed at balancing experience with youth. From record-breaking bids to shrewd picks, here’s an in-depth look at how the SA20 squads stack up.

Pretoria Capitals Secure Dewald Brevis for Record R16.5 Million

The biggest talking point of the SA20 2025-26 auction was undoubtedly Dewald Brevis. The Pretoria Capitals splashed a record R16.5 million to secure the young South African star, making him the most expensive player in SA20 history. Brevis, renowned for his explosive batting in T20 internationals and a stellar IPL season, drew attention from multiple franchises, with a dramatic bidding war ultimately won by the Capitals.

Head Coach Sourav Ganguly, tasked with leading the Capitals, expressed confidence in his acquisition, stating, “Brevis is a game-changer. His progression over the past year and a half, especially against Australia, shows he can turn matches around in T20 cricket. Pairing him with Andre Russell and Sherfane Rutherford gives us a formidable lineup.”

Alongside Brevis, Pretoria Capitals also strengthened their bowling with Keshav Maharaj (R1.7 million), Lungi Ngidi (R2.3 million), and Lizaad Williams (R2.4 million), creating a balanced squad ready for a serious title push.

Durban’s Super Giants Sign Aiden Markram for R14 Million

Not far behind in headline-grabbing purchases was Aiden Markram, former Sunrisers Eastern Cape captain, who joined Durban’s Super Giants for R14 million. Known for his leadership skills and batting consistency, Markram’s signing signals the Super Giants’ intent to dominate SA20 2025-26.

Durban also secured all-round talent like Gerald Coetzee (R7.4 million) and Eathan Bosch (R1.75 million), while international stars Sunil Narine and Jos Buttler add depth and T20 experience. With Heinrich Klaasen as the Wild Card and Noor Ahmad retained, the Super Giants’ squad reflects a perfect blend of experience and youth.

Joburg Super Kings and MI Cape Town: Balanced Squads

The Joburg Super Kings retained stalwart Faf du Plessis and added Wiaan Mulder (R9 million) and Nandre Burger (R6.3 million) to reinforce both batting and bowling. Backed by experienced T20 specialists like Imran Tahir and Reece Topley, the Kings appear poised to challenge for the top spot in the upcoming season.

MI Cape Town’s auction strategy focused on retaining key players like Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, and Ryan Rickelton while adding Rassie van der Dussen (R5.2 million) and other emerging talents. The squad combines spin, pace, and explosive batting, promising competitive performances throughout the tournament.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Paarl Royals: Youth Meets Experience

Sunrisers Eastern Cape, retaining Tristan Stubbs and Wild Card Marco Jansen, bolstered their lineup with Quinton de Kock (R2.4 million) and Matthew Breetzke (R6.1 million). Veteran overseas players like Jonny Bairstow and Adam Milne will offer stability alongside promising uncapped talent.

Paarl Royals, led by David Miller and Lhuan-dre Pretorius, focused on a mix of seasoned performers and high-potential youngsters, including Sikandar Raza and Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Ottneil Baartman (R5.1 million) and Delano Potgieter (R2.6 million) further strengthen the squad’s depth, ensuring the Royals remain competitive.

Notable Unsold Players

Despite the high-profile auction, several international names went unsold, including Jordan Cox, Mustafizur Rahman, Kusal Perera, Moeen Ali, and Jason Roy. Their availability may still impact mid-season transfers, keeping fans and franchises on alert.