Full squad of Delhi Capitals for 2020 Indian Premier League

Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer, who recently featured for the national side in their tour of New Zealand, is all set to lead the Delhi Capitals in the upcoming 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL)--which is slated to take place from March 29 to May 24.

The likes of star opener Shikhar Dhawan, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, experienced bowler Ishant Sharma and young batsman Prithvi Shaw will continue to feature for Delhi in the 2020 IPL.

Meanwhile, West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer was bought for whopping Rs 7.75 crore by the Delhi-based franchise at the 2020 IPL Player Auction, which took place on December 19 in Kolkata.

Delhi Capitals roped in the Caribbean cricketer following an intense bidding war with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals at the auction.

Besides Hetmyer, Australian batsman Marcus Stoinis was sold to Delhi for Rs 4.80 crore, while England batsman Jason Roy and pacer Chris Woakes had also bagged lucrative IPL deals as they were signed for Rs 1.50 crore each.

Meanwhile, India's Tarun Deshpande and Lalit Yadav were bought in for Rs 20 lakh each for the 13th edition of the T20 lucrative tournament.

A total of eight new players were purchased by the Shreyas Iyer-led side at the Player's Auction and spent Rs 18.85 crore in total.

The Delhi-based franchise, who are yet to capture a title at the IPL, will kickstart their campaign against Kings XI Punjab at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on March 30.

The full list of Delhi Capitals players is as follows:

Retained: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane.

Traded in: Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane

New Players: Jason Roy (Rs 1.50 crore), Chris Woakes (Rs 1.50 crore), Shimron Hetmyer (Rs 7.75 crore), Alex Carey (Rs 2.40 crore), Marcus Stoinis (Rs 4.80 crore), Mohit Sharma (Rs 50 lakh), Tarun Deshpande (Rs 20 lakh), Lalit Yadav (Rs 20 lakh)