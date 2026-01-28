Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3011065https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/full-t20-world-cup-2026-warm-up-schedule-india-vs-sa-on-feb-4-3011065.html
NewsCricketFull T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Schedule: India vs SA on Feb 4
INDIA CRICKET

Full T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Schedule: India vs SA on Feb 4

India will face South Africa in their only T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up. Full fixtures list, venues, timings, and key context inside.

Written By Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jan 28, 2026, 10:53 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • India will play only one warm-up match before the T20 World Cup 2026, against South Africa in Navi Mumbai.
  • The fixture is a repeat of the 2024 T20 World Cup final, adding competitive and psychological edge.
  • Several top teams have limited or no warm-ups, highlighting contrasting preparation strategies.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Full T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Schedule: India vs SA on Feb 4India and South Africa lock horns in a high-intensity warm-up ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 at Navi Mumbai, a rematch that sharpens India’s title defence. Photo Credit – X

India will face South Africa in their only official warm-up match ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, with the fixture scheduled for February 4 at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India’s build-up is short, intense, and loaded with narrative weight as the contest revisits the 2024 T20 World Cup final. The tournament begins on February 7 and will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka. For India, the South Africa clash is not just a warm-up. It is the final competitive checkpoint before they begin their title defence.

Also Read: Pakistan faces $38,000,000 loss if PCB boycotts India match at T20 World Cup 2026

India opting for a single warm-up match stands out in a tournament where preparation windows are tight. With bilateral series already baked into the calendar and players coming off heavy workloads, the think-tank appears to be prioritising freshness over volume.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The South Africa fixture offers three immediate advantages:

  • Match simulation against elite pace and power-hitting
  • A psychological edge by revisiting the 2024 final pairing
  • Final clarity on batting combinations and bowling roles

Unlike extended warm-up schedules that often dilute intensity, this approach puts pressure on execution. There is no second rehearsal.

Group dynamics and early threats

India’s group-stage path includes Pakistan, who will also play only one warm-up match, against Ireland in Colombo on February 4. That mirror preparation adds another layer of intrigue to a group already loaded with context and rivalry. The tournament opener will see Pakistan face the Netherlands on February 7.

No warm-ups for England and Australia

Interestingly, England and Australia will not play any official warm-up matches. Both sides, however, are engaged in bilateral series just before the tournament, England against Sri Lanka and Australia against Pakistan. The trade-off is clear. Match rhythm through bilaterals versus tournament-style simulations.

India A and associate teams in focus

India A will feature prominently in the warm-up window, playing USA on February 2 in Navi Mumbai and Namibia on February 6 in Bengaluru. These fixtures serve a dual purpose. They offer bench players competitive exposure and allow selectors to assess back-ups under pressure.

There is also significant action involving associate nations. Scotland, who replaced Bangladesh in the tournament, will play Afghanistan and Namibia, giving them valuable high-level preparation.

Full T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up fixtures

February 2

  • Afghanistan vs Scotland, Bengaluru, 3 PM
  • India A vs USA, Navi Mumbai, 5 PM
  • Canada vs Italy, Chennai, 7 PM

February 3

  • Sri Lanka A vs Oman, Colombo, 1 PM
  • Netherlands vs Zimbabwe, Colombo, 3 PM
  • Nepal vs UAE, Chennai, 5 PM

February 4

  • Namibia vs Scotland, Bengaluru, 1 PM
  • Afghanistan vs West Indies, Bengaluru, 3 PM
  • Ireland vs Pakistan, Colombo, 5 PM
  • India vs South Africa, Navi Mumbai, 7 PM

February 5

  • Oman vs Zimbabwe, Colombo, 1 PM
  • Canada vs Nepal, Chennai, 3 PM
  • New Zealand vs USA, Navi Mumbai, 7 PM

February 6

  • Italy vs UAE, Chennai, 3 PM
  • India A vs Namibia, Bengaluru, 5 PM

Warm-up matches rarely define tournaments, but they often reveal intent. India’s single-match strategy suggests confidence in continuity and clarity of roles. The South Africa game, under lights in Navi Mumbai, is less about experimentation and more about sharpening edges. For a defending champion, that mindset may matter more than mileage.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Akash Kharade

Senior Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Indian Army Drone Defence
Army tightens noose on China, Pak with 35×3 km drone kill zone – how it works
India-EU Free Trade Agreement
Explained | India–EU trade deal - Trade, security, strategic ties, and more
Narrative Warfare India Pakistan
How Army outplayed Pakistan in the battle of information during Op Sindoor
Delhi rain
Delhi records highest January rain in 4 years; mercury plummets
Pakistan UAE India Relations
Why UAE’s India defence deal sends Pakistan into a frenzy
Mira Bhayandar
Mira-Bhayandar flyover controversy: Why do 4 lanes turn into 2? MMRDA explains
India EU Trade Deal
‘Historic’ India-EU trade deal explained: How it could hit your wallet
India Global Diplomacy
After EU, Canada comes calling: Why PM Carney is knocking on India’s door
India EU FTA
India Energy Week: Modi welcomes EU FTA for services, investment growth
rescue operation
J&K: BRO rescues 60 stranded people, including 40 soldiers, in snowbound Doda