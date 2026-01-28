Full T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Schedule: India vs SA on Feb 4

India will face South Africa in their only official warm-up match ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, with the fixture scheduled for February 4 at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India’s build-up is short, intense, and loaded with narrative weight as the contest revisits the 2024 T20 World Cup final. The tournament begins on February 7 and will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka. For India, the South Africa clash is not just a warm-up. It is the final competitive checkpoint before they begin their title defence.

India opting for a single warm-up match stands out in a tournament where preparation windows are tight. With bilateral series already baked into the calendar and players coming off heavy workloads, the think-tank appears to be prioritising freshness over volume.

The South Africa fixture offers three immediate advantages:

Match simulation against elite pace and power-hitting

A psychological edge by revisiting the 2024 final pairing

Final clarity on batting combinations and bowling roles

Unlike extended warm-up schedules that often dilute intensity, this approach puts pressure on execution. There is no second rehearsal.

Group dynamics and early threats

India’s group-stage path includes Pakistan, who will also play only one warm-up match, against Ireland in Colombo on February 4. That mirror preparation adds another layer of intrigue to a group already loaded with context and rivalry. The tournament opener will see Pakistan face the Netherlands on February 7.

No warm-ups for England and Australia

Interestingly, England and Australia will not play any official warm-up matches. Both sides, however, are engaged in bilateral series just before the tournament, England against Sri Lanka and Australia against Pakistan. The trade-off is clear. Match rhythm through bilaterals versus tournament-style simulations.

India A and associate teams in focus

India A will feature prominently in the warm-up window, playing USA on February 2 in Navi Mumbai and Namibia on February 6 in Bengaluru. These fixtures serve a dual purpose. They offer bench players competitive exposure and allow selectors to assess back-ups under pressure.

There is also significant action involving associate nations. Scotland, who replaced Bangladesh in the tournament, will play Afghanistan and Namibia, giving them valuable high-level preparation.

Full T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up fixtures

February 2

Afghanistan vs Scotland, Bengaluru, 3 PM

India A vs USA, Navi Mumbai, 5 PM

Canada vs Italy, Chennai, 7 PM

February 3

Sri Lanka A vs Oman, Colombo, 1 PM

Netherlands vs Zimbabwe, Colombo, 3 PM

Nepal vs UAE, Chennai, 5 PM

February 4

Namibia vs Scotland, Bengaluru, 1 PM

Afghanistan vs West Indies, Bengaluru, 3 PM

Ireland vs Pakistan, Colombo, 5 PM

India vs South Africa, Navi Mumbai, 7 PM

February 5

Oman vs Zimbabwe, Colombo, 1 PM

Canada vs Nepal, Chennai, 3 PM

New Zealand vs USA, Navi Mumbai, 7 PM

February 6

Italy vs UAE, Chennai, 3 PM

India A vs Namibia, Bengaluru, 5 PM

Warm-up matches rarely define tournaments, but they often reveal intent. India’s single-match strategy suggests confidence in continuity and clarity of roles. The South Africa game, under lights in Navi Mumbai, is less about experimentation and more about sharpening edges. For a defending champion, that mindset may matter more than mileage.