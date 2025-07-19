India vs Pakistan: The World Championship of Legends League kicked off from July 18. In this tournament, a cricket match between India and Pakistan will be played tomorrow (Sunday) at the Birmingham ground in England. This cricket tournament features retired international cricketers from six countries. The India vs Pakistan match in the World Championship of Legends League has sparked immense controversy. The atmosphere has heated up as the Indian team is set to play against Pakistan, and the entire nation is fuming over cricketer's decision to play this tournament. This will be the first match between the two countries after Operation Sindoor.