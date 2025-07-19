Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2934059https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/fury-over-cricket-match-amidst-pahalgams-pain-why-play-with-culprits-2934059.html
NewsCricket
INDIA VS PAKISTAN

Fury Over Cricket Match Amidst Pahalgam's Pain: 'Why Play With Culprits?'

India Legend vs Pakistan Legends will be played on July 20 in England. This will be the first match between the two countries after Operation Sindoor.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 19, 2025, 02:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • This will be the first match between the two countries after Operation Sindoor.
  • Yuvraj Singh will lead the Indian Legends side.
  • Shahid Afridi will lead the Pakistan Legends side.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Fury Over Cricket Match Amidst Pahalgam's Pain: 'Why Play With Culprits?' Credits - Twitter

India vs Pakistan: The World Championship of Legends League kicked off from July 18. In this tournament, a cricket match between India and Pakistan will be played tomorrow (Sunday) at the Birmingham ground in England. This cricket tournament features retired international cricketers from six countries. The India vs Pakistan match in the World Championship of Legends League has sparked immense controversy. The atmosphere has heated up as the Indian team is set to play against Pakistan, and the entire nation is fuming over cricketer's decision to play this tournament.  This will be the first match between the two countries after Operation Sindoor.

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK