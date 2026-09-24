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Gambhir breaks silence on Rohit and Kohli’s role in Shubman Gill led India says...

Shubman Gill is preparing to lead India into another important phase of their ODI journey, but Gautam Gambhir believes the young captain has something most leaders would value enormously, the presence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the dressing room.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 01:30 PM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 01:30 PM IST
Gambhir breaks silence on Rohit and Kohli’s role in Shubman Gill led India says...
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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