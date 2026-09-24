/Gambhir breaks silence on Rohit and Kohli’s role in Shubman Gill led India says...

Shubman Gill is preparing to lead India into another important phase of their ODI journey, but Gautam Gambhir believes the young captain has something most leaders would value enormously, the presence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the dressing room. With India beginning a three match ODI series against the West Indies on September 27, attention has naturally shifted towards the team's preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Rohit and Kohli remain part of India's plans in the format, giving Gill access to two players with extensive experience at the highest level.
Speaking to JioStar ahead of the series, Gambhir highlighted the advantage Gill has while navigating the demands of captaincy.
'In one-day cricket, when you talk about it, he's very fortunate that he's got the likes of Rohit and Virat to help him on the field and off the field as well. And then, more importantly, I think that calmness, I think keeping the emotions aside, because when you're young, sometimes you can actually get dragged into the emotions as well.'
Gambhir Backs Gill After Difficult ODI Run
The India coach also pointed towards the decisions Gill has already had to make as captain. Managing a side containing established stars can bring difficult selection and leadership calls, particularly for a relatively young skipper. Gambhir said Gill has handled those challenges in the right manner and praised several aspects of his leadership.
'He has actually ticked all the boxes. He has been calm, he has been selfless, he has been aggressive, he has said the right things… he leads by example, not only by runs.
'So I feel that he has done all the right things. Hopefully, he'll get the results as well because he has had a bit of a tough time in one-day cricket. But I am sure, I think things will turn around because he has done all the right things,” Gambhir said.'
Recent reporting has also noted that Gill's ODI captaincy has had a difficult beginning, with India suffering defeats against England and Australia away from home and New Zealand at home. Gambhir, however, remains confident that results can change as India's World Cup preparations gather pace.
Rohit And Kohli Remain Part Of India's ODI Plans
The comments come at a significant stage for India's 50 over side. The 2027 World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia is now a little over a year away, making the upcoming home series part of a larger preparation cycle. Rohit and Kohli are expected to feature against the West Indies, with India scheduled to play three ODIs beginning September 27. The series will be followed by a five match away ODI series against New Zealand as India continue building towards next year's global tournament.
Gambhir's comments, therefore, underline the value he places on the experience of the two senior batters within Gill's current setup. Rather than focusing solely on their batting output, the head coach pointed specifically to their ability to assist the captain both during matches and away from the field.
Ajit Agarkar's Tenure Nears Its End
Gambhir's remarks also arrive as the future of chief selector Ajit Agarkar becomes a talking point around Indian cricket. Agarkar's current tenure is scheduled to end on October 4, 2026, and reports say he has declined an extension offered by the BCCI. However, Gambhir's comments themselves were centred on Gill's leadership and the influence of Rohit and Kohli, rather than the selection committee.
For Gill, the immediate challenge is straightforward. He must turn the confidence shown by his coach into results, while using the experience available to him as India begin another major chapter in their ODI preparations.
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