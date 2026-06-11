Gambhir, Gill told to 'take charge': Inside India's dressing room crisis before 2027 World Cup prep

India's journey toward the 2027 ODI World Cup formally commences with an upcoming three-match home series against Afghanistan. Senior cricketers have reportedly reached out to influential BCCI officials to gain clear insights regarding the team's long-term strategy. Internal sources indicate a pressing need for Head Coach Gautam Gambhir and Captain Shubman Gill to establish stronger authority and bridge communication gaps within the squad.

Beginning June 13, the Indian cricket team will officially launch its preparatory cycle for the 2027 ODI World Cup, which is scheduled to be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. Following a three-match home assignment against Afghanistan, the team's build-up will continue with a subsequent tour of England later this year. Although the flagship tournament is still 17 months away and the foundational core of the playing XI is largely established, the management faces no immediate pressure regarding squad selection. Instead, a new report highlights a deeper structural issue developing behind closed doors, specifically a notable deficit in clarity and operational alignment inside the ODI environment, particularly among the squad's veteran contingent.

Balancing the Long-Term Transition in the 50-Over Format

Since Gautam Gambhir took over as head coach in the middle of 2024, India's primary objectives have centered around Test and T20I cricket. The longest format has generated constant debate regarding match outcomes and squad transitions, while the T20I unit evolved into a dominant force, securing the Asia Cup in 2025 and claiming the T20 World Cup earlier this year.

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As the focus transitions back to the 50-over arena, the ODI ecosystem must navigate a distinct administrative hurdle: managing the international trajectories of iconic veterans like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Both iconic figures stepped away from Test and T20I cricket during the 2024-25 season, yet both remain integral to the country's blueprints for the next World Cup.

The 37-year-old Kohli concluded a highly successful 2025 ODI campaign as the nation's top run-getter and secured the Player of the Series accolade during the tour of South Africa. However, a hamstring injury has ruled him out of the upcoming matches against Afghanistan. Earlier in the year, during a conversation on the RCB podcast, Kohli expressed his perspective on his career stage, noting:

"had little interest in being part of an environment where he constantly had to prove his worth."

Concurrently, Rohit Sharma enjoyed a highly effective 2025 in ODI cricket, finishing just behind Kohli as the nation's second-highest run-scorer and capturing the Player of the Series award during the tour of Australia. He is anticipated to make his comeback for the Afghanistan games after obtaining fitness clearance from the BCCI's Centre of Excellence. Conversely, fellow veteran Hardik Pandya is expected to be sidelined for the upcoming series due to physical fitness issues.

Call for Leadership and Dressing-Room Alignment

A report published by The Times of India indicates an escalating sentiment within the camp that the coaching staff and the veteran players must align their expectations as World Cup preparations accelerate. The publication noted that multiple senior cricketers have been consistently communicating with prominent leaders within the BCCI to ascertain the exact strategy leading into the 2027 tournament. Furthermore, the report mentioned that Hardik Pandya still needs to fully demonstrate his long-term value as a viable bowling asset in the 50-over format.

An anonymous BCCI source disclosed to the newspaper that Gambhir has historically taken a less hands-on approach to ODI strategic planning compared to his deep involvement in Tests and T20Is. Simultaneously, team captain Shubman Gill has received directives to project a more authoritative presence among his teammates. With the collective focus now locking onto the ODI World Cup, both Gill and Gambhir must assume greater responsibility in aligning the coaching staff's vision with the expectations of the veteran core.

An official source elaborated on this internal dynamic, stating:

"With such big players in the team, Gill needs to have a stronger say in the dressing room. Gambhir hasn't got involved in the planning as intently as he has done in the other two formats. So far, he has let things take its course,"

The same official source further emphasized the path forward for the team's leadership group, adding:

"Now that the focus has shifted on the preparation for the ODI World Cup, one may expect Gambhir and Gill to take charge and firmly communicate their ideas in the dressing room. It's important that the senior players, who have served India with distinction for so many years, are conveyed what role the team expects them to play and the plan for the buildup over the next 16 months,"