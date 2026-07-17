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Gambhir-led Indian management breaks silence on Rohit Sharma amidst retirement rumours says, 'No pressure...'

The Indian team management has firmly dismissed assertions that former captain Rohit Sharma is under intense scrutiny from the team hierarchy.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 17, 2026, 08:11 AM IST|Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 08:11 AM IST
Gambhir-led Indian management breaks silence on Rohit Sharma amidst retirement rumours says, 'No pressure...'
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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