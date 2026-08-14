/Gambhir, Shubman told to give clarity to this batter ahead of SL series; 'He can become King of sub-continent'

"I would tend to think that in a Test match, you will have to go for the specialist. Dhruv Jurel has done well as a wicketkeeper-batter. He gets some runs. But this man has also done well, the young boy Sarfaraz Khan. So, I think if you have picked him in the side as a specialist batter for Test cricket, I would rather go with him," Raman noted during an exclusive interview with IANS arranged via Sony Sports Network on Thursday.