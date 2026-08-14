/Gambhir, Shubman told to give clarity to this batter ahead of SL series; 'He can become King of sub-continent'

Sarfaraz Khan has found his way back into the national spotlight following an extended absence of nearly two years. The middle-order batsman received a late call-up for the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka after Sai Sudharsan failed to recover from an injury in time. Sarfaraz previously featured for India during a home series against New Zealand in November 2024, a tour that resulted in a historic home series defeat and a first-ever whitewash for the side. He initially broke into the format earlier that same year during a home assignment against England.
Career Statistics and Team Dynamics
Although Sarfaraz secured a spot in the touring party for the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, he did not feature in any matches. Across six Test appearances and eleven innings at the international level, he has accumulated 371 runs at an average of 37.10, featuring one century and three half-centuries alongside a top score of 150.
Ashwin Urges Clear Communication
Debates have naturally arisen regarding whether the team management should select Sarfaraz over Dhruv Jurel for a middle-order berth. Legendary spinner Ravichandran Ashwin emphasized that leadership figures, including captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir, must maintain open channels of communication with the returning batter.
"I'll start with Jurel. Sarfaraz came into the squad because of Sai Sudharsan's injury. The messaging is very important for Sarfaraz. If you feel he is a suspect in certain conditions, you need to give him clarity. You need to tell him that he can serve the team in sub-continental conditions," Ashwin stated on his YouTube channel, Ash Ki Baat.
"So that way, even Sarfaraz won't waste his time on the rest of the things. He can focus on playing good spin, and he can become the king of the sub-continental conditions. He can build his career. If you feel he cannot work in certain conditions, then communicate that to him."
Tactical Choices for the Opening Test in Galle
Former national team batsman WV Raman voiced his support for inserting Sarfaraz directly into the starting lineup for the opening fixture in Galle on Saturday, pointing out the visitors require a pure batsman capable of dismantling home spin options.
With Devdutt Padikkal widely anticipated to lock down the number three position left vacant by Sudharsan, the selection battle narrows down to a choice between Jurel and Sarfaraz.
"I would tend to think that in a Test match, you will have to go for the specialist. Dhruv Jurel has done well as a wicketkeeper-batter. He gets some runs. But this man has also done well, the young boy Sarfaraz Khan. So, I think if you have picked him in the side as a specialist batter for Test cricket, I would rather go with him," Raman noted during an exclusive interview with IANS arranged via Sony Sports Network on Thursday.
"But he is also a very good player of spin. He can be an attacking option. The other thing that he will bring to the table is that he is also a good close-in catcher, and that is perhaps something that you would need, especially if Sri Lanka dishes out a turning track," Raman added.
Diverging Paths Since Debut
Both Jurel and Sarfaraz earned their inaugural Test caps during the same series against England in Rajkot back in February 2024, though their subsequent career trajectories have diverged significantly. While Jurel has established himself as a reliable backup wicketkeeper to Rishabh Pant and occasionally slotted in as a specialist batter, a noticeably leaner Sarfaraz arrives in Sri Lanka eager to re-establish his red-ball credentials after watching the entire Australia tour from the sidelines.
Squads
India squad: Shubman Gill (c), KL Rahul (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Auqib Nabi, Sarfaraz Khan.
Sri Lanka squad: Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Kamindu Mendis (vc), Lahiru Udana, Nishan Madushka, Dinesh Chandimal, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella, Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Keshara Nuwantha, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.
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