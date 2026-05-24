Gambhir's history with Shreyas Iyer could cost him India T20I captaincy, MI, GT star in fray to replace Suryakumar Yadav : Report

The Indian cricket establishment finds itself at a significant crossroads regarding the leadership of its T20I setup, with serious discussions underway about the future of incumbent captain Suryakumar Yadav. According to a PTI report, the Board of Control for Cricket in India is weighing up several potential successors, with Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill and Tilak Varma all emerging as names under active consideration.

Suryakumar Yadav's Position Under Scanner

Suryakumar's position has come under increasing scrutiny following an extended run of poor form spanning nearly two years. Barring the occasional quality contribution, the Mumbaikar has averaged in the low twenties across international cricket and the IPL, a slump significant enough to trigger conversations about replacing a captain who led India to T20 World Cup glory not long ago.

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Gambhir-Iyer Equation Could Influence Decision

Of the names being discussed, Shreyas Iyer is reportedly regarded as a powerful contender for the role. However, his chances may hinge on a factor beyond his control entirely, namely his relationship with head coach Gautam Gambhir.

The PTI report noted that Gambhir holds considerable influence over the final captaincy decision, and there remains uncertainty surrounding his personal equation with Iyer. The two share a complicated history stemming from Shreyas' time at Kolkata Knight Riders, where the then-captain was reportedly left frustrated after Gambhir, serving as team mentor, received the lion's share of credit following KKR's IPL 2024 triumph.

Shubman Gill And Tilak Varma Also In Contention

That underlying tension has opened the door wider for other candidates. Shubman Gill's standing has grown considerably on the back of an impressive IPL 2026 campaign with the Gujarat Titans, who finished inside the top two of the league standings.

The report revealed that chief selector Ajit Agarkar had originally identified Gill as his preferred all-format captain, though a lean run in T20 cricket ahead of the 2026 men's T20 World Cup complicated that plan. Should Suryakumar be relieved of his duties, Gill is expected to reclaim his place at the top of the batting order, with Sanju Samson moving down to number three and Ishan Kishan slotting in at four.

Tilak Varma, despite enduring a somewhat inconsistent IPL 2026 season with Mumbai Indians, is also being taken seriously as a leadership prospect. His inclusion in the captaincy conversation is backed by a deliberate decision from the selectors, who appointed him skipper for a recent tri-nation A series specifically to assess his qualities as a leader in a competitive environment.

"Don't rule out Tilak if Surya is sacked. There's a reason that Tilak has been made captain for tri-nation A series where selectors would get to see his leadership skills," a source was quoted as saying in the PTI report.

India's T20 Leadership Future In Focus

With the T20 World Cup on the horizon and India's leadership picture still unsettled, the coming weeks are likely to prove decisive in determining who carries the armband into the next chapter of Indian cricket's shortest format.

FQAS

Why is Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy under threat?

His prolonged poor form across two years, averaging in the low twenties, has prompted serious discussions about a change.

Who are the leading candidates to replace him?

Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill and Tilak Varma are the three names under active consideration by the BCCI.

Why could Shreyas Iyer miss out despite being a strong contender?

Head coach Gautam Gambhir holds significant influence over the final decision, and the pair share a complicated history from their KKR days. Why is Tilak Varma being considered? The selectors appointed him captain for the tri-nation A series specifically to evaluate his leadership credentials ahead of any potential promotion.

Gambhir - Iyer dynamics

The Gambhir-Iyer equation remains the most intriguing subplot in this entire captaincy conversation. When Gambhir was KKR's mentor during their 2024 IPL triumph, Shreyas, who was captain, felt sidelined as Gambhir absorbed most of the credit for the title win. That unresolved tension now threatens to define one of Indian cricket's most important selection decisions.