/Gambhir's own advice to Ex-KKR teammate backfires as Afghan star smashes century against India

Afghanistan's star opening batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz has revealed that a crucial tactical intervention from Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir paved the way for his sensational batting display in the bilateral series opener. Gurbaz dismantled the host nation's bowling attack to blast a breathtaking 102 runs off just 51 deliveries, marking the fastest One Day International century in Afghanistan's cricket history.
Despite Gurbaz's individual brilliance at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, the rest of the Afghan batting order crumbled under pressure. The Indian bowling unit took full advantage of this lack of support, regularly striking at the other end to dismiss the visiting side for a modest total of 194 runs.
The KKR Connection and Technical Adjustments
Reflecting on his explosive ninth ODI century, which was illuminated by eight towering sixes and eight boundaries, the dynamic opener explained that a detailed discussion with Gambhir helped him refine his game. The conversation took place immediately after Afghanistan's heavy defeat by an innings and 300 runs in the one off Test match held in Mullanpur.
The exchange was built on a strong foundation of mutual respect developed during their shared tenure in the Kolkata Knight Riders dressing room during the Indian Premier League. Gurbaz felt comfortable approaching the veteran Indian icon to address some recent flaws in his batting approach.
"After the Test match, I had a very good conversation with Gautam Gambhir sir and that discussion really helped me. I worked on those ideas in the nets, and I'm very grateful for the guidance. When the Test match ended, I told him that I wanted to improve my shot selection," Gurbaz revealed to the host broadcaster.
"He shared some positive ideas and I was able to apply them today. I just tried to play positively and it worked for me," the opener added.\
Gurbaz has shared dressing room with Gautam Gambhir in IPL 2024 when he was the mentor of the team lead by Shreyas Iyer.
Standing Strong Amidst a Batting Collapse
The match was curtailed by rain to a 25 overs per side contest, prompting Gurbaz to adopt an ultra aggressive strategy from the outset. While he took the attack to the Indian bowlers, his teammates struggled to adapt to the challenging surface.
India's debutant bowling partnership of Gurnoor Brar and Harsh Dubey ran through the Afghanistan middle order. The two young bowlers made a memorable entry into international cricket, taking three wickets each to finish with combined figures of six wickets.
Reflecting on his lone battle, Gurbaz expressed immense pride in representing his nation and emphasized the importance of staying true to his aggressive natural instincts.
"The approach was very simple and easy, just to play positive cricket. We knew it was a 25 over game, but I know my game as well. I just backed myself and played for the team. It was nice to contribute. It's always nice to do something for your country and make everyone proud. I trust my training and preparation. I work hard, and this innings is the result of that hard work," Gurbaz stated.
"Scoring a hundred against India in India is special, but as I mentioned, it's the reward for the effort I've put in. The wicket isn't easy, especially against spin. There was some turn and assistance for the spinners. But my focus was on backing myself and staying positive. There is definitely something in the pitch for the spinners, and if they bowl well, they can make an impact," Gurbaz concluded.
Despite Gurbaz's batting masterclass, India easily chased down the target of 195 runs in 22.5 overs with seven wickets in hand, propelled by a brilliant unbeaten knock of 84 runs from captain Shubman Gill. A highly effective collective effort from Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Harpreet Brar, and Harsh Dubey ensured India comfortably negated the impact of Gurbaz's century. Gill's match winning performance also saw him become the fastest Indian to reach a major ODI milestone that is fastest Indian to 3,000 ODI runs.
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