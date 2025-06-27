'Gamble': Former England Captain Sounds Alarm Over Jofra Archer’s Shock Inclusion for Second Test

England announced their squad for the second test of the five-match Test series against India on Thursday. While they retained the rest of the faces, their ace speedster Jofra Archer was included after four years. Reportedly, Jofra could even play the second test scheduled from July 2nd at Edgbaston, Birmingham. While Every English fan has been excited for the inclusion, Former English skipper turned commentator Nasser Hussain called it a gamble. He stated that its is indeed a gamble worth taking but feels could have done in the third test i.e. Lords Test.

Speaking to Sky Sports News he said- "Firstly you have to say it's good news for Archer and England in that Jof must have been through so much with those [elbow and back injuries], the rehab, the pain, the mental torment of continually getting injured and making comebacks, so it's great to see him back in the squad, he hasn't played a Test match for four years. Fundamentally if you're an England fan you should be pleased to see Jofra Archer back in a red ball squad."

Called it Dangerous

"I think it's too much of a risk this week but it may have gone so well - I don't know Jofra Archer's body - it may have gone so well that they say 'we'll play you this week'. Then the problem is who do you leave out?. I do think it is a gamble worth taking, I just don't know if it's worth taking this week. I would do it a week after at Lord's," he added.

"He's only just made his first-class comeback for Sussex for four years this week where he bowled 18 overs. When Archer's fully fit he is one of the best in the world. He is absolutely box office, he has that raw pace. But unfortunately for him he hasn't been fully fit for a very long time. So it is a gamble," he stated.

The 29-year-old recently played his first red-ball game since May 2021, turning out for Sussex in their County Championship fixture against Durham. He bowled 18 overs and took 1 for 32 showing glimpse of the vintage Archer. This marks his first involvement with England’s Test setup since the 2021 tour of India.

England squad for second India Test

Ben Stokes (captain), Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes