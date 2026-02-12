Gary Kirsten laughs as Sanju Samson falls to same trap – Namibia keeps India in check at Arun Jaitley - WATCH

In a high-octane T20 World Cup clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the tactical influence of Namibia consultant Gary Kirsten was on full display. Despite a blistering start from India’s makeshift opening pair, Namibia utilized clever field placements and a disciplined spin attack to stay in the hunt, leaving the match hanging in the balance as the chase entered its final stages.

India’s Innings: Powerplay Fireworks and Mid-Order Slump

Asked to bat first, India posted a formidable 209 for 9 in their 20 overs. Sanju Samson, filling in for the absent Abhishek Sharma, provided immediate fireworks by smashing three sixes and a four in just seven deliveries. However, his innings was cut short at 22 off 8 balls when he chipped a delivery from Ben Shikongo straight to Louren Steenkamp at deep midwicket.

The cameras caught Gary Kirsten in the Namibia dugout initially looking stoic before breaking into laughter. The dismissal appeared to be a carbon copy of a tactical trap set for Abhishek Sharma in a previous match, suggesting Kirsten’s "think-tank" had successfully baited Samson into a premeditated error.

While Samson fell early, Ishan Kishan continued the onslaught, punishing the Namibian bowlers with 61 off 24 balls, including six boundaries and five sixes. Hardik Pandya also found his rhythm, contributing a vital 52 off 28 balls. However, Namibia’s captain Gerhard Erasmus proved to be the game-changer with the ball, picking up 4 wickets for 43 runs and triggering a collapse that saw India slip from a position of total dominance to 209 for 9.

The Chase: Namibia’s Uphill Battle

Namibia’s response began with promise during the mandatory powerplay, where they reached 57 runs. Louren Steenkamp led the charge with 29 off 20 balls, while Jan Frylinck added a steady 22.

The introduction of India’s spin duo, Varun Chakaravarthy and Axar Patel, shifted the momentum back to the hosts. Chakaravarthy was particularly devastating, bowling with incredible control to claim 3 wickets for just 7 runs in his first two overs. His victims included the dangerous JJ Smit for a duck and Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton for 13.

Match Status:

As it stands, Namibia is 88 for 5 after 11.1 overs. With the current equation requiring 122 runs from just 53 balls, the pressure is firmly on the batting side. Zane Green (1*) and Malan Kruger (0*) are currently at the crease, facing an steep required run rate of nearly 14 runs per over against a disciplined Indian bowling unit led by Jasprit Bumrah and the spinning web of Chakaravarthy.

India Innings Scorecard Summary:

Ishan Kishan: 61 (24)

Hardik Pandya: 52 (28)

Sanju Samson: 22 (8)

Gerhard Erasmus (Bowling): 4/43 (4 overs)

Namibia Innings (Ongoing):

Score: 88-5 (11.1 Overs)

Louren Steenkamp: 29 (20)

Varun Chakaravarthy (Bowling): 3/7 (2 overs)

Target Remaining: 122 runs from 53 balls