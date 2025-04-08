Gary Stead has stepped down as New Zealand’s white-ball coach, confirming he will not continue in the role for ODIs and T20Is. Stead will decide in the next few weeks if he wishes to reapply for the role of New Zealand Test coach.

The 53-year-old was first appointed to the position in 2018 following the resignation of Mike Hesson, and has twice had his contract renewed: in 2020, and in 2023 - the latter term expiring in June this year.

Notably, Stead is considered as one of New Zealand's greatest coaches, having steered the men's team to the inaugural World Test Championship title in 2021, and to an unprecedented 3-0 Test series sweep of India on the sub-continent last year. In the white-ball formats, New Zealand reached the final of the 2025 Champions Trophy and ODI World Cup Final in 2019, and a T20 World Cup Final in 2021.

With his decision to step down from ODI and T20I role, Stead stated his intention of spending more time at home.

"I'm looking forward to getting away from touring life for a while and having a think about my future. My focus has been on finishing the season strongly with a lesser experienced team," said Stead.

"The past six to seven months has been particularly busy with relatively non-stop cricket action since September. I now want to evaluate my options but still feel I have coaching left in me, albeit not as Head Coach across all formats.

The next month will give me the opportunity to discuss the situation more with my wife, family and others. I’ll be in a better position to know whether I want to reapply for the Test coaching position after this time of reflection," he added.

Meanwhile, NZC Chief High Performance Officer Bryan Stronach said Stead deserved the opportunity to take some time out over his decision.

"Gary’s results have been very impressive over a long period and we’re very comfortable giving him some time to collect his thoughts and mull things over," said Stronach.

"At the moment we haven’t any strong preference for either a split-coaching role or a sole appointment who covers all three formats, and we’re unlikely to be clearer on that until we see who’s putting their name forward," he added.

Advertising for the position of New Zealand white ball coach will commence within the next week or so.