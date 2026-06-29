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Gary Wilson replaces Heinrich Malan as Ireland head coach after historic series win over India

Former Ireland captain Gary Wilson has been appointed as the men's head coach, replacing Heinrich Malan after the team's historic 2-0 T20I series win over India. Wilson becomes the first Irish-born coach in more than three decades to lead the national men's team as Ireland begins its build-up to the 2027 ODI World Cup qualification cycle.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 05:07 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 05:23 PM IST
Gary Wilson replaces Heinrich Malan as Ireland head coach after historic series win over India
Image Credit: X/ Ireland Cricket Team

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