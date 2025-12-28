Gautam Gambhir All Set to Be Sacked As India’s Test Coach? BCCI Calls This Former Indian Cricketer For Rescue : Report

Gautam Gambhir’s stint as India’s Test coach has come under scrutiny, with reports suggesting uncertainty over his future in the longest format. While Gambhir has delivered strong results in white ball cricket, his tenure in Tests has failed to inspire confidence following a series of disappointing outcomes.

Under Gambhir’s guidance, India endured home series whitewashes against both New Zealand and South Africa and also suffered defeat in the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. The results have drawn widespread criticism, and pressure is mounting on the former India opener to turn things around in red ball cricket.

Although Gambhir has enjoyed success as India’s white ball coach, the same impact has not translated into Test cricket. Much of the criticism surrounding him is expected to persist unless the team begins producing consistent positive results in the format.

BCCI Sounded Out VVS Laxman After South Africa Loss

According to a PTI report, a senior figure within the Board of Control for Cricket in India had approached VVS Laxman regarding the Test coach’s role following India’s series defeat to South Africa. However, the report added that Laxman is content in his current position as the Head of Cricket at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru and is not keen on taking up the Test coaching assignment.

T20 World Cup Performance Key to Gambhir’s Future

The report further stated that Gambhir’s overall future as India’s head coach will largely depend on the team’s performance at the 2026 T20 World Cup. Should India successfully defend their title or at least reach the final, Gambhir is expected to continue in his role seamlessly. However, the situation surrounding the Test format could still change.

Although Gambhir’s contract runs until the 2027 ODI World Cup, the BCCI retains the option to review it at any stage.

A BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity, “Gambhir does have (a) strong backing within the power corridors of Indian cricket and obviously, if India retain the T20 World Cup or at least reach the final, he would be seamlessly continuing with his assignment. However, it would be interesting if Gambhir continues in Tests too.”

The source further added, “His advantage being (that there) aren't too many alternate options in red ball format since VVS Laxman isn't interested in coaching senior Test team.”

Focus Shifts to White Ball Cricket

With the T20 World Cup approaching and the ODI World Cup a little over a year away, India’s immediate focus has shifted firmly towards white ball cricket. The team’s next Test assignment is yet to be finalised.

However, India’s next white ball series has been confirmed, with New Zealand set to tour the country in January. The series will feature three One Day Internationals and five T20 Internationals, serving as crucial preparation ahead of the T20 World Cup.

World Cup Plans and Group Placement

India will co host the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup alongside Sri Lanka and have been placed in Group A. Their group includes Namibia, the Netherlands, Pakistan and the United States. The Suryakumar Yadav led side will begin their World Cup campaign against the USA on February 7 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.