Gautam Gambhir attends Arjun Tendulkar's wedding hours before IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final - WATCH

In a rare moment of leisure amidst a high-pressure ICC T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir attended the wedding of his former teammate Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar and entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok on Thursday.

Gambhir, dressed in traditional attire, was accompanied by his wife Natasha Jain, attended the wedding of Arjun - son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar - and Saaniya in Mumbai. The ceremony took place at The St. Regis Hotel, blending family joy with the buzz of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

Notably, Gambhir's appearance at the wedding came just hours before India’s crucial ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final clash against the England cricket team at the iconic Wankhede Stadium later in the evening.



A Star-Studded Affair Amid World Cup Fever

The marriage of Arjun and Saaniya turned into a gathering of several figures from the Indian cricket fraternity, including MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina and others.

Gambhir’s presence at the wedding highlights the deep-rooted bond he shares with Sachin Tendulkar, his teammate during India's historic 2011 World Cup victory. Fans were treated to rare images of a smiling Gambhir interacting with the Tendulkar family, though the focus will shift back to the dugout the moment the first ball is bowled.



Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh, Ajit Agarkar and Ashish Nehra having fun during the wedding of Arjun Tendulkar. pic.twitter.com/SuPSHeUBcm — Tejash (@Tejashyyyyy) March 5, 2026

GAUTAM GAMBHIR WITH HIS WIFE AT ARJUN TENDULKAR'S WEDDING. (Abhishek Tripathi).pic.twitter.com/rWSDPeHg4X — Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) March 5, 2026

The 44-year-old Gambhir, after attending the wedding ceremony, will join the Indian team ahead of their crucial match against England.

Arjun, 26, tied the knot with Saaniya after the couple got engaged in a private ceremony in August 2025, attended by close friends and family.

All To Play For In 2nd Semi-Final

While the festivities provided a brief distraction, the gravity of the evening remains. India, the defending champions, are looking to repeat their 2024 semi-final triumph over England to secure a spot in the final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8.

India have had a strong campaign so far in the ongoing T20 World Cup, winning six of their seven matches, with their only setback being a 76-run loss to South Africa in the Super 8 stage. They are entering the match after registering a win against the two-time champions, West Indies, in their last Super 8s match to reach semi-finals.

Meanwhile, England are also coming to the match with a great performance in the ongoing multi-national tournament. The two-time champions remained on top in their Super 8s group with three wins in three matches, and the Harry Brook led team would like to continue the momentum against the defending champions.