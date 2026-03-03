Gautam Gambhir backs Rinku Singh after father's demise ahead of T20 World Cup semi-final

Ahead of India’s crucial T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final clash against England at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, Gambhir paused before addressing the team to acknowledge Rinku’s strength during a deeply personal loss.

“Guys, before I start, Rinku, it takes a lot of character to come and join the team. Remember one thing: you are not alone. The whole team is standing next to you during this hour, so stay strong,” Gambhir said in a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

A Personal Loss

Rinku’s father, Khanchand Singh, passed away on Friday after battling liver cancer for a prolonged period. He had been admitted to Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida on February 21 after his condition deteriorated and was placed on ventilator support. He breathed his last early Friday morning.

Upon receiving the tragic news, Rinku immediately left the squad to be with his family and perform the final rites. Demonstrating immense resilience, he returned to join the team ahead of the Super 8 fixture against the West Indies.

Team Combination and Selection Calls

Despite rejoining the squad, Rinku was not included in the playing XI for the Super 8 clash, with Sanju Samson retaining his place. He had also missed the earlier match against Zimbabwe. Rinku, who was drafted into India’s World Cup squad at the last moment, has endured a challenging campaign. The left-hander has managed just 24 runs across five innings, including a duck against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

His record against England has also been modest. In three matches against the Harry Brook-led side, Rinku has scored 39 runs, registering five boundaries and a six. As India prepares for yet another high-stakes semi-final encounter, the team’s unity and support around Rinku underline the spirit within the dressing room,r one that extends beyond cricket.