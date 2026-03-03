Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3023304https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/gautam-gambhir-backs-rinku-singh-after-fathers-demise-ahead-of-t20-world-cup-semi-final-3023304.html
NewsCricketGautam Gambhir backs Rinku Singh after father's demise ahead of T20 World Cup semi-final
RINKU SINGH

Gautam Gambhir backs Rinku Singh after father's demise ahead of T20 World Cup semi-final

India head coach Gautam Gambhir delivered a heartfelt message to Rinku Singh, applauding the batter’s courage in rejoining the squad just a day after the passing of his father. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Mar 03, 2026, 04:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Gautam Gambhir backs Rinku Singh after father's demise ahead of T20 World Cup semi-finalImage Credit:- X

Ahead of India’s crucial T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final clash against England at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, Gambhir paused before addressing the team to acknowledge Rinku’s strength during a deeply personal loss.

“Guys, before I start, Rinku, it takes a lot of character to come and join the team. Remember one thing: you are not alone. The whole team is standing next to you during this hour, so stay strong,” Gambhir said in a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

A Personal Loss

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Rinku’s father, Khanchand Singh, passed away on Friday after battling liver cancer for a prolonged period. He had been admitted to Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida on February 21 after his condition deteriorated and was placed on ventilator support. He breathed his last early Friday morning.

Upon receiving the tragic news, Rinku immediately left the squad to be with his family and perform the final rites. Demonstrating immense resilience, he returned to join the team ahead of the Super 8 fixture against the West Indies.

Team Combination and Selection Calls

Despite rejoining the squad, Rinku was not included in the playing XI for the Super 8 clash, with Sanju Samson retaining his place. He had also missed the earlier match against Zimbabwe. Rinku, who was drafted into India’s World Cup squad at the last moment, has endured a challenging campaign. The left-hander has managed just 24 runs across five innings, including a duck against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

His record against England has also been modest. In three matches against the Harry Brook-led side, Rinku has scored 39 runs, registering five boundaries and a six. As India prepares for yet another high-stakes semi-final encounter, the team’s unity and support around Rinku underline the spirit within the dressing room,r one that extends beyond cricket.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey is a Trainee Sub-Editor at Zee News English with over two years of experience in sports journalism. He began his media career in 2024 as an Assistant Producer at India News before join... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Iran war
Iran war threatens India's oil, rupee and Gulf remittances
Auto news
Planning to buy Hyundai Creta? Check its 3 rival SUVs launching this month
US embassies
Iran's fierce targeting of US embassies in Gulf forces closure of operations
Bhutan
World’s only signal-free country: Not US or UK; Check how it manages roads
Lunar Eclipse 2026
Chandra Grahan 2026: Check when the Lunar Eclipse will be visible in your city
Technology
Apple iPhone 17e vs Pixel 10a: A19 Chip or Tensor G4? Full specs compared
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta back to India from UAE, thanks authorities: 'Back home... tough'
Auto news
From Diesel-only to CNG option: How Maruti Brezza evolved in 10 years
Israel-US strikes on Iran
How Iranian traffic cameras, mobile network hacked to eliminate Khamenei
Crude Oil
Iran war: Crude steadies after sharp spike amid supply chain crisis