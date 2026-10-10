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Gautam Gambhir breaks silence after India’s T20I loss to West Indies, defends bowlers amid dew concerns

India head coach Gautam Gambhir stressed the importance of a balanced contest between bat and ball after India failed to defend their imposing total of 249/5 against the West Indies in the second T20I in Ranchi on Friday. Gambhir said the Indian bowlers' careers were also at stake and urged the team to find ways to succeed despite challenging conditions.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 12:29 PM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 12:31 PM IST
Gautam Gambhir breaks silence after India’s T20I loss to West Indies, defends bowlers amid dew concerns
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About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Gautam Gambhir breaks silence after India’s T20I loss to West Indies, defends bowlers amid dew concerns
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