Gautam Gambhir BREAKS silence over Rohit Sharma replacing Virat Kohli as ODI captain

Former India batter and 2011 World Cup hero Gautam Gambhir said that the split captaincy is good for Indian cricket and it will give Rohit Sharma more time to groom the white-ball team.

He told Star Sports, "I think it's good for Indian cricket that now we have got two captains, one in red-ball cricket and one in white-ball cricket, so Rohit will get enough time to groom white-ball teams -- whether it is the T20 format or ODI format."

"I feel Rohit Sharma as a leader will definitely do really well for Indian cricket. Plus, Indian cricket is in very safe hands, especially in white-ball cricket," he added.

Indian cricket team fans have been divided over the split captaincy. Especially Virat Kohli fans are angry over BCCI sacking him as ODI captain. Kohli had earlier said that he wants to lead the Indian ODI team when he had quit the T20I captaincy. Ganguly had called up Kohli to continue as T20I captain but the outgoing skipper had already made up his mind.

Gambhir feels Rohit's calmness will help players in the side.

He said, "At the same time, his calmness and sometimes his laidback attitude as well, keeping things very relaxed. At the same time, not pushing players too hard, and he himself is a very chilled out character, which actually helps the entire squad."