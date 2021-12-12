हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Virat Kohli

Gautam Gambhir BREAKS silence over Rohit Sharma replacing Virat Kohli as ODI captain

Former India batter and 2011 World Cup hero Gautam Gambhir said that the split captaincy is good for Indian cricket and it will give Rohit Sharma more time to groom the white-ball team. 

Gautam Gambhir BREAKS silence over Rohit Sharma replacing Virat Kohli as ODI captain
(Source: Twitter)

Former India batter and 2011 World Cup hero Gautam Gambhir said that the split captaincy is good for Indian cricket and it will give Rohit Sharma more time to groom the white-ball team. 

He told Star Sports, "I think it's good for Indian cricket that now we have got two captains, one in red-ball cricket and one in white-ball cricket, so Rohit will get enough time to groom white-ball teams -- whether it is the T20 format or ODI format."

"I feel Rohit Sharma as a leader will definitely do really well for Indian cricket. Plus, Indian cricket is in very safe hands, especially in white-ball cricket," he added.

Indian cricket team fans have been divided over the split captaincy. Especially Virat Kohli fans are angry over BCCI sacking him as ODI captain. Kohli had earlier said that he wants to lead the Indian ODI team when he had quit the T20I captaincy. Ganguly had called up Kohli to continue as T20I captain but the outgoing skipper had already made up his mind.

Gambhir feels Rohit's calmness will help players in the side.

He said, "At the same time, his calmness and sometimes his laidback attitude as well, keeping things very relaxed. At the same time, not pushing players too hard, and he himself is a very chilled out character, which actually helps the entire squad."

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Virat KohliGautam GambhirRohit Sharmaindian cricket teamSourav Ganguly
Next
Story

Punjab Kings' Harpreet Brar posts 'Epic' selfie with Ariana Grande, Yuvraj Singh reacts

Must Watch

PT9M37S

Slogans of Allah Hu Akbar and Har Har Mahadev were raised from the stage of Rakesh Tikait