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Gautam Gambhir calls up benched star to replace injured Varun Chakaravarthy after India's twin series whitewashes

India is facing a major selection setback ahead of their upcoming T20 international campaign in Africa. Prominent mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy is highly likely to be sidelined for the three match T20 series against Zimbabwe, which is slated to begin on July 23.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 12, 2026, 11:00 AM IST|Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 11:00 AM IST
Gautam Gambhir calls up benched star to replace injured Varun Chakaravarthy after India's twin series whitewashes
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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