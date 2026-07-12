India is facing a major selection setback ahead of their upcoming T20 international campaign in Africa. Prominent mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy is highly likely to be sidelined for the three match T20 series against Zimbabwe, which is slated to begin on July 23. Although the Board of Control for Cricket in India has yet to make a formal announcement, trusted reports indicate that young leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi is currently positioned to join the touring squad as his official replacement.
Chakaravarthy Injury Context and Setbacks
Chakaravarthy previously managed to push through a persistent toe injury during the latest Indian Premier League season and was originally cleared by the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru ahead of the European tour. However, his physical difficulties escalated when he sustained a hamstring strain shortly before the fourth T20 international against England, rendering him unavailable for the subsequent assignment in Harare.
This development has handed a significant lifeline to the twenty five year old Bishnoi, whom the selection committee had initially left out of the traveling party. According to insiders, the decision to recall him was finalized after intensive planning sessions involving incoming head coach Gautam Gambhir and Centre of Excellence director VVS Laxman, the latter of whom is slated to guide the young Indian squad in Zimbabwe.
The sudden opportunity provides a massive platform for the young wrist spinner to regain his footing. Bishnoi endured a tough outing in his last appearance during the third T20 international against England, where English batter Jacob Bethell targeted his bowling heavily. With a dense calendar of white ball cricket ahead, the upcoming series in Zimbabwe offers the leg spinner the perfect environment to rebuild his confidence and reestablish his credentials on the international stage.
Extensive Squad Reshuffle and Omissions
The touring party for Zimbabwe showcases a highly experimental lineup, with several established names who took part in the England matches being rested or left out. Key figures such as wicketkeeper batsman Sanju Samson, all rounder Axar Patel, left arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, and young fast bowler Harshit Rana are all missing from the roster.
For Samson, the omission follows a difficult run of form. Despite playing a pivotal role in India’s victorious T20 World Cup campaign back in March, a recent sequence of low scores saw him lose his starting spot, with the team management opting to hand a historic debut to fifteen year old batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during the second T20 international in England.
Sooryavanshi, who recently made history as India’s youngest ever international debutant at exactly fifteen years and 99 days old, has successfully kept his spot in the traveling group. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer will continue to lead the transitioning side as captain, with dynamic middle order batsman Tilak Varma appointed as his vice captain.
The squad also features the return of explosive finisher Rinku Singh, who last featured in the memorable World Cup final triumph over South Africa, and rapid pacer Mayank Yadav, who makes his first international appearance since late 2024.
India’s squad for T20I series against Zimbabwe
Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma (vc), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Varun Chakaravarathy, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, and Prabhsimran Singh (wicketkeeper
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