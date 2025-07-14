Gautam Gambhir Cant Keep Clam As Washington Sundar Spins India To Glory At Lord’s In Epic Day 4 Showdown

Day 4 of the riveting third Test between India and England at Lord’s witnessed a generational spell of spin bowling from Washington Sundar — one that not only silenced critics but vindicated head coach Gautam Gambhir’s much-debated selection. With the match hanging in balance, Sundar's 4-wicket haul carved through England's middle order, swinging momentum firmly in India’s favour.

Bowling figures of 4/22 in 12.1 overs — the best by an Indian spinner at Lord’s this century — reflect not just efficiency but brilliance in execution under pressure. Sundar, who had played a peripheral role in the series until now, dismissed big names like Joe Root, Ben Stokes, and Jamie Smith, proving his match-winning potential.

Sundar Spins a Web: England’s Collapse Explained

England began Day 4 with a slim upper hand. But things unraveled quickly thanks to India’s disciplined bowling attack. Mohammed Siraj drew first blood by sending back Ben Duckett early, while Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja kept the pressure simmering. Yet, the breakthrough England feared came from Sundar’s magical wrists.

Joe Root, batting fluently and heading toward a match-defining half-century, was undone by a drifting off-break that slipped past his defense and crashed into leg stump. Moments later, Ben Stokes, looking set on 38, was foxed in the flight and bowled clean. Sundar’s spell not only broke a vital 67-run stand but also exposed England’s tail far earlier than expected.

His performance is now etched alongside the likes of Anil Kumble and Ravindra Jadeja, but Sundar’s economy (1.8) and control set him apart. His four-for was the most economical by a visiting spinner at Lord’s since 2001.

Gautam Gambhir's Roar of Redemption

Usually a picture of composure as coach, Gautam Gambhir let his emotions spill out in the Lord’s balcony after Root’s dismissal. Cameras caught him hurling an expletive-filled cheer, a raw expression of vindication after weeks of scrutiny for persisting with Sundar in the red-ball setup.

Critics had questioned Sundar's inclusion, citing better-performing spinners waiting in the wings. But Gambhir, known for backing his instincts, persisted. That gamble now seems visionary. Sundar, whose Test bowling average hovers under 30 and who bats above 40, has emerged as a genuine all-round asset — one who thrives under pressure.

India in Command, but Battle Not Over Yet

India bundled out England for 192 runs, setting themselves a target of 193 to win the third Test and take a 2-1 lead in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. With the pitch offering unpredictable turn and bounce, and the new ball doing just enough, the chase promises to test India’s temperament and technique.

Heading into Day 5, India needs 135 runs with 6 wickets in hand. The equation is simple, but execution won’t be — especially against England’s fiery pace attack and the overcast London conditions.

Match-Winner in the Making

Sundar’s spell is being hailed as one of the finest by an Indian spinner in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) conditions. His ability to bowl long spells, vary flight, and target the stumps consistently has made him a menace, especially on Day 4 and 5 surfaces.

Moreover, his temperament under pressure — showcased in both ball and field — highlights his growing stature in international cricket. If India does go on to win at Lord’s, this match will be remembered as Washington Sundar’s Test — the day a quiet performer stole the show on cricket’s grandest stage.