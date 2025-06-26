The cricketing world witnessed history at Headingley, Leeds, as Rishabh Pant joined elite company by becoming only the second wicketkeeper in Test history—after Andy Flower—to score centuries in both innings of a match. His remarkable 134 in the first innings, followed by a blazing 118 in the second, showcased not just technical brilliance but also mental resilience. Yet, the post-match narrative was hijacked—not by praise, but by a pointed omission.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir, known for his no-nonsense persona, stunned many during the post-match press conference by declining to lavish praise on Pant. Instead, he highlighted the efforts of other centurions—Yashasvi Jaiswal, debut captain Shubman Gill, and KL Rahul—before tersely concluding, “Hopefully the question could have been better.”

A Historic Feat Lost in the Noise

Pant’s double hundreds weren’t just statistical milestones—they were masterclasses under pressure. In the first innings, Pant forged a 209-run stand with Shubman Gill, dominating the English attack with 12 boundaries and 6 sixes. He then followed it up with a second-innings century, stitching another vital 195-run partnership with KL Rahul.

With these knocks, Pant overtook MS Dhoni’s tally for most Test centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper and became the first Indian to score centuries in both innings of a Test in England. These feats, however, were brushed aside by Gambhir’s broader focus on team performance.

India Create History for the Wrong Reasons

Despite posting a massive combined score of 835 across two innings and registering five centuries—a rare occurrence in Test history—India ended up on the losing side. England’s fearless batting, led by a rapid 149 from Ben Duckett, enabled them to chase down a record 371 in the fourth innings.

Never before had a team lost a Test after producing five individual centuries. That context only made Gambhir’s reluctance to spotlight Pant more puzzling—and polarizing.

Fan Outrage and Social Media Storm

Fans, former cricketers, and pundits alike were quick to react. Social media exploded with criticism, with many calling Gambhir’s comments “tone-deaf” and “ungracious.” The sentiment was clear: while the team loss stung, extraordinary individual efforts—especially ones as historic as Pant’s—deserved their due.

Supporters pointed out how Pant’s fearless counterattacks kept India in the hunt. Without his centuries, India would likely have faced an innings defeat.

Gambhir's Philosophy: Team Over Individuals

To be fair, Gambhir has long championed a team-first mentality. As a player, he often shunned personal accolades, focusing solely on team outcomes. His current stance is consistent with that philosophy—but perhaps ill-timed.

In an era of storytelling and sentiment, cricket fans crave narratives of grit and glory. Pant’s innings was exactly that—a tale of defiance and artistry. Ignoring it felt, to many, like a missed opportunity to inspire and connect.